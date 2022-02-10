Raydiant and TimeWellScheduled Optimize Employee Communication and Management for the Today's Workplace in Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant , known for its top-rated digital signage and experience platform, has joined forces with employee management firm TimeWellScheduled (TWS) to offer more state-of-the-art tools to today's business leaders. Businesses lose up to $420,000 annually from employee miscommunication, and 1 in 10 US businesses say their shift workers miss shifts on a daily basis. The partnership combines the time and attendance tracking and scheduling tools of TWS with Raydiant's plug-and-play office digital signage, which is used to display TWS data on large office screens. This integration improves employee communication, productivity and morale through highly visual, at-a-glance visuals that amplify important internal communication in the shared workspace.

Now part of the Raydiant marketplace, TWS offers retailers, restaurants and other industries the workplace tools they need to run their businesses smoothly. Incorporating digital signage with TWS tools allows business owners and managers to save time and money on unclear messaging, while improving their employee communication and morale. Aside from time and attendance tracking and scheduling, TWS software also includes payroll, reports and mobile-friendly options for managing data from any device.

"There's an undeniable correlation between clear workplace communication and the employee experience," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "We've partnered with TimeWellScheduled, not only to magnify their internal messaging with dynamic digital displays, but to fill a need in the market: more — and clearer — employee communication. Business owners and managers that onboard communication tools like ours see a significant shift in workplace morale, a shift that also greatly reduces employee turnover and the expenses related to it."

TimeWellScheduled CEO Charlie Regan commented: "Our partnership with Raydiant furthers our goal to make employee management easy and effective, whether you have three or 300 employees. Our easy-to-use employee management software automates back-end processes for better productivity, and Raydiant's office signage turns internal messaging into eye-catching, hard-to-ignore office displays. It's an ideal integration."

TimeWellScheduled is accessible to Raydiant customers with subscriptions to both platforms, and is easily managed via the Raydiant dashboard.

About Raydiant

Raydiant is the in-location experience management platform of choice for the world's largest brands in retail, e-commerce, restaurants, and more. The platform empowers organizations to create personalized and meaningful end-to-end content experiences that help foster higher engagement from consumers and employee staff, which in-turn increases revenue for clients. Raydiant's plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers customers to create, manage, and scale on-screen experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations, saving them time, resources, and logistical headache. To learn more, visit www.raydiant.com .

Media contact:

Bobby Marhamat

[email protected]

650-720-8566

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.