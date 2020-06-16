Raydiant and Trabon Partner to Bring Contactless Menus to More Restaurant TV Screens Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, June, 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant and leading restaurant menu management and publishing platform provider, Trabon, today announced their strategic partnership to enhance experiences for restaurant brands and guests.

With this partnership, Trabon's menu management platform, MenuNet, will be available on Raydiant's digital signage experience platform. This new integration will enable restaurants to use MenuNet to create their contactless menus and Raydiant to manage the display of menus in real-time, from anywhere.

Raydiant + Trabon Partnership

Commenting on the partnership, Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat said: "We're incredibly excited to partner with Trabon and bring their 40+ years of restaurant menu experience to the Raydiant platform. This has been a painful time for restaurant operators but we're looking forward to doing everything we can to support them as they prepare to reopen to guests".

"Raydiant has built a great digital signage platform and we look forward to working together to support restaurant operators that are adding or expanding their use of digital menu boards and signage. The evolving landscape has accelerated the need for streamlined processes and integrated platforms," said Tony Trabon, VP of Product Development at Trabon.

As restaurants reopen, communication of both marketing offers and safety protocols are more important than ever. Digital signage provides restaurant operators with the ability to create seamless online and offline experiences that drive sales, reinforce their brand values, and ensure their message is communicated properly.

For more information on Trabon's MenuNet for Raydiant, click here .

About Raydiant:

Raydiant, formerly known as Mira Technologies, was founded in 2017 after realizing there was an industry need for an innovative commercial platform to run screen-based applications on dynamic digital displays. Raydiant found that many enterprises needed ways to run applications on screens serving customers, clients and employees, but the current industry solutions were often bespoke, improvised, unreliable, inefficient and incredibly expensive.

About Trabon:

Kansas City-based Trabon is a leading restaurant industry technology solutions and services company that serves more than 80 national restaurant brands spanning fast casual to fine dining. Since 1975, Trabon has been tailoring technology to help brands manage and publish their complex menu, nutrition and marketing content through ever-evolving proprietary technology and innovation. In 2018 Trabon launched its guest facing My Meal, My Way nutrition calculator and allergen filter that helps restaurants to simply and seamlessly comply with FDA regulations. MenuNet®, Trabon's menu management and publishing platform, enables location-specific menus and publishing across brand channels and the digital ecosystem. Manage all food, beverage, price, allergen and nutrition details from a single source. For more information, visit www.trabongroup.com or call Nancy Hampton at 214-914-9139.

Media contact:

Melissa McMillen

[email protected]

415-971-0894

SOURCE Raydiant; Trabon