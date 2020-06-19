Raydiant Announces New Awards Series to Celebrate Small Business Resilience in the Midst of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider, Raydiant, has announced the launch of their Brick and Mortar Resilience Awards.

The new awards program is intended to celebrate the grit, resilience, and creative thinking that business owners demonstrated in the midst of COVID-19.

"The unexpected global pandemic took us all by surprise and overnight, business as we knew it completely changed. Through these hard times, business owners and their teams have found creative ways to adapt to change and keep their business going. As they all work hard to prepare to reopen their doors, we wanted to find a creative way to support them and celebrate their ability to overcome challenges," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant.

From June 22nd to July 1st, businesses can be nominated by filling out the nomination form and telling their story of resilience here. On July 6th, 10 winners will be announced.

Winners will receive one ScreenRay device, one year of free service and a TV ($2500 value), a custom plaque, and will appear as a guest on Raydiant's Brick and Mortar Reborn Podcast where they will have the opportunity to share their story with the world.

Nomination forms can be filled out here.

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses transform their TV's into interactive digital signage. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway.

