Raydiant Incorporates Outdoor Signage with New Partnership with SkySlate

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the leader in digital signage and in-location experience solutions has partnered with outdoor signage experts, SkySlate. For years, Raydiant customers have benefited from creating seamless customer and employee experiences through the use of screens. From signage, to kiosk, to real-time digital customer service, Raydiant has raised the bar for the in-location experience. Now, that experience can extend to patios, porches, open-air locations, and more.

"This exciting new partnership opens so many more doors for Raydiant customers! We are thrilled to expand the capabilities of Raydiant technology to exterior experiences with the help of SkySlate's solutions. We've been working on ways to support the outdoor user experience and this partnership allows us to do it in a seamless way."

- Bobby Marhamat, Raydiant CEO

The combined power of Raydiant + SkySlate means that everyone can benefit from a seamless experience, clear communication, and even an automated and self-paced experience. SkySlate's innovative hardware paired with Raydiant's ever-evolving suite of tools means the sky is literally the limit to what organizations can do.

"In teaming with Raydiant, the number one in-location digital signage and experience management platform in the world, SkySlate extends that reach outward, adding ultra-high resolution outdoor signage and large scale seamless UHD video wall solutions. SkySlate digital signage solutions are custom manufactured with rugged, weatherproof technology, integrating seamlessly with the Raydiant platform to start the customer acquisition experience 'outside the door.'"

- Erik Gransberg, President, SkySlate

This exciting integration is now part of Raydiant's In-Location Experience Platform. To learn more, visit raydiant.com.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

About SkySlate

Founded in 2013, SkySlate is a Tier 1 manufacturer of custom, integrated ruggedized outdoor digital signs and seamless large format ultra-high resolution video walls. Based in Oklahoma City, with offices in Denver, and a service provider network that spans coast-to-coast, SkySlate provides integrated customer experience solutions for on and off premise digital advertising to a wide range of client sectors including federal, state and tribal governments, professional and college sports, houses of worship as well as full spectrum small and medium and corporate business.

Contact:

Melissa McMillen

4154184006

[email protected]

SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.