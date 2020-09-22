Raydiant Introduces SecondScreen, an All-Inclusive Communications Hub for Building Stronger Remote, Hybrid, and In-Office Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-location experience provider Raydiant has recently launched SecondScreen, an all-inclusive, virtual communications and messaging hub for the workplace. Combining clear video conferencing with internal communication tools and on-screen data sharing—all on a hub separate from an employee's main workstation—SecondScreen mimics the ease and accessibility of in-person communication for remote workers and dispersed teams.

SecondScreen In Action! Work From Home As If You Are In The Office!

"With a large number of the population working remotely at least part of the time, we saw a need for a simple yet sophisticated communication tool that mimics the in-person workplace experience," explains Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat. "Remote and hybrid teams are looking for ways to maintain their strong company culture virtually, and they're looking to technology to fill that need. Not only is SecondScreen an easy and accessible way to connect with co-workers face-to-face—whether they're across the room or across the globe—but it's also affordably priced so that companies are able to purchase hubs for their entire team."

Initially designed with remote workers and teams in mind, this advanced communication tool is also effective for hybrid and in-office teams, replacing impersonal text chats with face-to-face video communication that's proven to strengthen company culture and boost productivity. Plus, it provides an always-on communication hub that's separate from the work hub, allowing employees to communicate with each other freely and with minimal distraction from their work.

SecondScreen's main screen zone is dedicated to video chat, while the other two screen zones can be used to display individual or company KPI's (in partnership with Hoopla), company announcements, live news and weather feeds, and other important updates. Its straightforward yet innovative design makes it easy to virtually meet for all-hands meetings, collaborative sessions, one-on-one think tanks, social chats and day-to-day work. Virtual gallery rooms are easy to navigate, enabling users to jump into and between "rooms" instantly—without meeting IDs and calendar invites.

SecondScreen is offered in two versions. The tablet version uses a Microsoft Surface tablet and the TV version uses Raydiant's plug-and-play ScreenRay device and a Logitech camera. Both versions are out-of-the-box solutions for both the office and the home office, and work over a Wi-Fi or LTE network that provides a secure, uninterrupted internet connection. SecondScreen sets up and is ready to go in seconds and can be used with most popular video conferencing platforms, including Zoom and Bluejeans.

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

