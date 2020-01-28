Raydiant Welcomes Three New Key Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider, is excited to announce the appointment of three new key hires to their executive team. As Raydiant continues to scale and grow into a market shifter and industry leader they've appointed Cameron Essalat as the new Vice President of Sales and Customer Success, Wanwisa Mayer-Harnisch as Director of Finance and Melissa McMillen as Director of Marketing.

Cameron Essalat brings more than 20 years of experience in building customer-focused organizations that increase revenue, deliver on customer promises, and build brand value. Before joining Raydiant, Essalat was VP of Global Sales at MindTickle, where he pioneered a team of more than 50 people responsible for global strategic sales, sales engineering, lead generation, and training.

"Cameron's authentic and contagious leadership style is well positioned for Raydiant's explosive growth plans for 2020 and beyond. His successful experience and enthusiasm for building and coaching customer-obsessed sales organizations will allow Raydiant to continue to build lasting customer relationships," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "We're thrilled for Cameron to join Raydiant and work with our team to refine our sales approach and strategy, helping build a scalable and repeatable process to drive 10x growth in 2020."

Before joining Raydiant, Wanwisa Mayer-Harnisch served as Corporate Controller for a PE-backed SAAS acquisition company where she contributed to growing revenue from $20M to over $100M in two years. During this time she led a team of controllers and VPs of Finance to onboard new acquisitions and build the accounting and finance structures. Given her track record with exponential growth and experience in the startup world, Marhamat is confident that Mayer-Harnisch is the perfect team addition for scaling and growing the company.

Melissa McMillen's previous experience includes running global demand generation for the Video Collaboration Group at Logitech where she defined, built, and managed Logitech's B2B marketing operations functions and global B2B pipeline contributing to over 200% growth.

"We've obviously chosen our new team members with the intent of quickly scaling the organization," says Marhamat. "Their energy, love of startups, and demonstrated experience in leading teams and building out processes signifies a new period of rapid growth for the company."

In late 2019, Raydiant secured $7M in financing and hired industry veteran, Bobby Marhamat, as CEO with the intention of growing the company into the #1 digital signage platform. With the new additions to its executive team, the company is now poised to take the lead in the global digital signage market, estimated to reach $31.71 billion by 2025.

Businesses of all sizes need a way to run applications on screens serving customers, clients and employees, but the traditional industry solutions are often bespoke, improvised, unreliable, inefficient and incredibly expensive. Raydiant was founded out of the industry need to solve these problems by offering an innovative commercial platform that runs screen-based applications on dynamic digital displays. Thanks to its inexpensive, plug and play cloud-based technology and diverse ecosystem of integrated partners, Raydiant has opened the door for organizations to communicate with customers and employees simply, efficiently and effectively.

