Raydiant's New Consumer Behavior Report Highlights the Importance of Retailers Creating In-Store Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant has released the findings from their State of Consumer Behavior Report 2020 .

The report surveyed 1,000 US consumers on Jan. 19, 2020 with a goal of better understanding the evolving habits, preferences, and behaviors of consumers shopping both online and offline.

Raydiant

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "The findings confirm our belief that brick and mortar is not dying, it's simply evolving and that the retailers who are focused on creating true in-store experiences are positioned to thrive as the retail landscape continues to evolve."

Key Findings:

68.9% of respondents said a good in-store experience is either important or very important to them.

Price remains king, but experiences provide differentiation. While 56.6% of respondents said they would shop more at physical locations for exclusive discounts not available online, 22.8% said they would shop more if store owners provided unique experiences.

Of respondents aged 18 to 34, 55% prefer to shop online, while 57.5% of those over 35 prefer to shop at physical locations.

People who prefer to shop at physical locations name the ability to see and touch products as their primary differentiator (40.3%), followed closely by an enjoyable shopping experience (38.4%).

For men, the shopping experience (44%) is more important than the ability to see and touch products (23.4%). Women feel differently, with 45.7% prioritizing the physical presence of products and 34.6% preferring the experience.

People of all ages who prefer shopping online name convenience as their primary motivator. For young people, access to discount codes came second at 23.3%, while older shoppers enjoy the ease of price comparison (11.2%) and transaction speed (10.9%).

The omnichannel experience is critical, especially regarding price comparisons. More than 68% of respondents had searched for a better price online after finding a product at a physical store.

Most people appreciate human customer service reps, with 62.4% finding store associates helpful.

To download a full copy of the report, please click HERE

About Raydiant

Businesses of all sizes need a way to run applications on screens serving customers, clients, and employees, but the traditional industry solutions are often bespoke, improvised, unreliable, inefficient and incredibly expensive. Raydiant was founded out of the industry need to solve these problems by offering an innovative commercial platform that runs screen-based applications on dynamic digital displays. Thanks to its inexpensive, plug and play cloud-based technology and diverse ecosystem of integrated partners, Raydiant has opened the door for organizations to communicate with customers and employees simply, efficiently and effectively.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Holly@frontlines.io

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Raydiant

Related Links

https://www.raydiant.com/blog/report-the-state-of-consumer-behavior-2020/

