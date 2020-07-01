Raydiant's New Virtual Room Connects a Growing Remote Workforce With an All-in-One Communications and Messaging Hub

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Digital signage and experience platform Raydiant has announced the release of their new interactive virtual workspace and portal, the Virtual Room. All-remote businesses, dispersed teams, and home-based employees can use this system as a communication and messaging hub that's separate from their workstation or laptop. As such, it provides a virtual space where teams and team members can have all-hands meetings, collaborative work sessions, and separate social interactions for those "watercooler" moments that help connect the team and keep the company culture strong.

"In this changing economy, we saw the need to offer more solutions to support a rising remote workforce," says Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat. "Businesses with fully or partially remote teams are looking for a way to maintain a strong company culture, even when some or all of the team can't meet in person on a regular basis. They also need a way to stay connected and on the same page while remaining on task with their work. Virtual Room's 'second screen' communication hub, which is separate from their dedicated workspace, lets them do all of this."

The Virtual Room is offered in two versions: a Microsoft Surface tablet enabled with our Kiosk touch technology, and a Raydiant-enabled TV using our plug-and-play ScreenRay device. Both versions are fully inclusive, out of the box solutions that work over WIFI or LTE -- for uninterrupted internet access.

With the Virtual Room, your screen is split up into three zones: the main screen is dedicated to video conferencing, and the other zones will be for displaying important company messages, announcements, and live feeds (like news headlines and company updates). Virtual gallery rooms provide a place where team members can chat, brainstorm, and collaborate. The system's easy navigation lets users hop between "rooms" without having to worry about meeting IDs or calendar invites—simply click the button and you're in another "room" in seconds.

Retailers can also use Virtual Room to connect in-store customers to associates and experts at retailer headquarters or other locations. Using Virtual Room for retail acts as an additional employee, giving customers a portal to ask questions and learn more about how your products and services work, with answers straight from your experts. This technology improves the customer experience, and the personalized service they receive positively associates them with your brand, building brand trust and loyalty.

Along with the boardroom and retail store, the Virtual Room is a versatile system that can be used in many applications. Doctors and healthcare providers can use it as a virtual clinic, offering telemedicine visits to their patients. Gyms and fitness studios can use it for virtual group fitness classes and training sessions. Religious groups can use it to offer virtual worship services. Teachers and administrators can use it to create a virtual classroom, as well as for individual tutoring sessions and student assemblies. There is no limit to how the Virtual Room can connect people.

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

