Raymond A. Aronoff Named President and CEO of The Brock Group

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brock Group announced today that Raymond A. Aronoff has joined the company as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Aronoff most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of BakerCorp, an industrial solutions provider with more than 65 locations in North America and Europe. Prior to BakerCorp, Mr. Aronoff held positions with the Boston Consulting Group and NASA's Johnson Space Center.

The company also announced that Mike McGinnis will be stepping down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will continue engagement with the company as a member of the Board of Directors.

"Mike has successfully led Brock through challenging market conditions, as well as the acquisition of Brock by American Industrial Partners," said Randall Swift, partner at American Industrial Partners (AIP). "We thank him for his leadership and look forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the board."

"We are also pleased to welcome Raymond to Brock," continued Swift. "His experience and knowledge of the industries Brock serves will be important as we work to achieve Brock's growth targets."

"It's been my privilege to work with so many talented associates at Brock," said McGinnis. "Together, we've accomplished many key goals for the company, and I'm confident Raymond will build on these results and bring further successes."

"I'm excited to join Brock and continue the company's strong history of service to our customers and unwavering dedication to safety," Aronoff said. "Having served many of the same customers during my career, I'm looking forward to working with the team on Brock's journey as a premium solutions provider serving our key markets."

The Brock Group is a leading provider of industrial specialty services with headquarters in Houston, Texas, and operating units in the United States and Canada. The company supports routine maintenance, turnarounds and capital projects by providing services including scaffolding and work access, insulation, coatings/linings, and asbestos abatement, as well as additional associated services. Brock has longstanding relationships with a broad array of customers including some of the largest Fortune 500 companies in the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, power generation, LNG and pharmaceutical industries. For more information on Brock, visit www.brockgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brock Group

