Raymond Brown Named Chair of Crisis & Risk Management Group

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce that Partner Raymond M. Brown has been named Chair of the firm's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group. Mr. Brown, who joined the firm in March 2019, has developed a practice spanning decades in the representation of clients in matters of criminal defense, complex commercial litigation, and corporate compliance. He also has significant experience in international human rights issues and has established himself as a leading figure in the regulation and enforcement of business requirements for human rights compliance. Additionally, Mr. Brown focuses extensively on high-profile crisis cases for individuals and business entities, in both federal and state courts.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead the firm's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group," remarked Raymond M. Brown. "This is an area of law for which I have great passion, and I look forward to working with the firm's clients."

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group

Scarinci Hollenbeck's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group has extensive experience in the field of risk management. The firm provides clients with innovative, real-time solutions for a rapidly evolving crisis or emergency. It also assesses potential threats and finds the best ways to avoid or mitigate those threats. Utilizing an interdisciplinary approach, the group's attorneys assist entities and individuals with all aspects of emergency response, including crisis assessment, development and implementation of crisis response plans and internal policies and procedures, evacuation plans, and more. You can learn about the range of services offered by the firm's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group here.

"Strong leadership is a key principle of Scarinci Hollenbeck's firm culture," stated Russell Ascher, Executive Director of Scarinci Hollenbeck. "Considering this, Ray Brown is an excellent choice to lead the firm's Crisis & Risk Management Practice Group. I feel that Ray's skills and experience will not only benefit the firm's clients, but also the attorneys he will lead." You can learn more about Raymond M. Brown here.

Raymond M. Brown joined Scarinci Hollenbeck with Counsel Gregg H. Hilzer, who will continue to work with Mr. Brown as a member of the firm's Crisis & Risk Management practice group. Mr. Hilzer has worked with Mr. Brown for over a decade, concentrating his practice on criminal defense, internal investigations, corporate compliance, and complex commercial litigation. You can learn more about Gregg H. Hilzer here.

