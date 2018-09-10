Raymour & Flanigan To Celebrate 65 Years With Mercedes Hybrid SUV Giveaway

From September 7 to September 24, 2018, customers can earn up to two chances to win a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Hybird SUV, simply by test driving power furniture and adjustable bases in store. An additional entry into the sweepstakes is available to a customer that makes a purchase, receives delivery by September 28, 2018 and posts their power furniture or adjustable base on Instagram or Twitter.

Feel The Power showcases how power is paired with furniture and adjustable bases to make customers lives more convenient. Some of the features of power furniture are reclining, chilled cup holders, heat and massage, USB ports and built-in outlets. Adjustable bases have made strides with new features like charging stations, customizable massage modes and snore-relief settings.

Raymour & Flanigan prides itself on providing customers fresh styles with the most personable shopping experience available, which includes white-glove furniture delivery in three days or less and free next-day mattress delivery.

Please visit www.raymourflanigan.com/FeelThePowerRules for all the details.

Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the family-owned and operated furniture and mattress retailer has over 120 locations throughout the Northeast. Raymour & Flanigan has built its identity not only by offering quality furnishings and fast delivery, but also by embracing its social responsibility through community giving and extensive in-house recycling. The company hosts over 400 charitable events and recycles more than 17 million pounds of materials per year. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com or like us on Facebook.

