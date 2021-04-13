Rayne Guest, R-Water CEO: EPA Audited Lab Report Confirms Existence of "One-Minute" Disinfectant That Could Have Changed the Course of the Pandemic

Regardless, mainstream media was quick to pounce and his comments were twisted as they echoed around the globe. Late night monologues were written, and memes flooded our social media feeds.

Almost a year later, Doctors Fauci and Birx continue to use their platform to ridicule President Trump's statements. However, an objective, scientific look back at his comments paint a different picture – one, that could have been a pivotal moment in the world's fight against the pandemic.

"And then I see the disinfectant that knocks [COVID] out in a minute, one minute."

A one minute disinfectant does exist. TK60 (which stands for Total Kill in 60 Seconds), is nontoxic and produced on site via a patented device. When disinfectant supply chains came to a grinding halt, hospitals that had the devices were able to produce ample supplies of TK60. They delivered excess supplies to outlying clinics and fire departments and provided nurses with bottles of it for their personal use.

In addition to surpassing the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) requirements for healthcare-grade disinfection which tests pathogens more difficult to kill than COVID, it had been tested and shown to be effective against a non-enveloped viral surrogate in one-minute, before COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic.

Compare a one-minute contact time to the ten-minute contact time of most disinfectants on the market and you can understand why President Trump thought it was worthy of mentioning. It is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that products with the shortest contact time possible be used.

Former Texas Governor Mark White was aware of this advanced one-minute disinfectant in 2015 and recognized it as a key to reducing the 1.7 million healthcare-acquired infections that occur in the United States each year. These preventable infections claim the lives of over 100,000 Americans annually, an astounding 6% death rate.

In a June 18, 2015 email to Dr. Paul Klotman, President of Baylor College of Medicine, Governor White wrote, "This is a new product, manufactured in San Marcos, Texas. Should reduce/stop infections in hospital settings and dramatically cut cleaning costs."

Why does contact time matter?

Contact time is the period that a surface must remain wet for the product to be effective.

It is the difference between students losing ten minutes of learning time between classes while their desks are disinfected, diners waiting ten extra minutes to be safely seated in a restaurant, or an Emergency Department having to pause for ten minutes between caring for patients in critical condition. Simply put, people don't and can't wait ten minutes, and as such have been conditioned to "spray and wipe".

The "spray and wipe" method is dangerous. Harmful pathogens like COVID and MRSA live for relatively long periods of time on the surfaces that we touch and place our phones and masks on. If a product's contact time is not adhered to, pathogens are not eliminated properly, making them likely to spread.

"And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? It would be interesting to check that."

False reports misquoting President Trump as having said people should 'inject disinfectants' ran rampant. It cannot be overstated that injecting disinfectants is not safe, but again, that is not what he said.

TK60, the one-minute disinfectant is comprised of 99.98% water and .02% hypochlorous acid. President Trump's comments were not outlandish knowing that hypochlorous acid is what our white blood cells produce naturally to fight pathogens. Mammalian cells have constant low levels of oxidative chemicals such as hypochlorous acid and it is widely used in FDA-approved wound care products.

Now, with the one-minute disinfectant having been studied even further, an EPA-audited lab has confirmed its effectiveness against COVID in less than 20 seconds, 30 times faster than most products found on the EPA's List N.

Rather than focus on disinfection as a key to ending the pandemic, the dialogue has moved away from it.

The CDC is now saying it is not important, ignoring the millions of lives lost from improper disinfection.

Proper disinfection remains one of our most powerful weapons in the fight against COVID and other infectious diseases. Yet, when addressing the topic, Dr. Fauci, who has held the position of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, only offered general rhetoric to "follow the manufacturer's instructions" which vary widely from product to product.

If reliance on science is the goal, a one-minute contact time surely trumps a ten-minute contact time, hypoallergenic trumps toxic, and the ability to produce on site trumps packaging and shipping. In a society where the improper spray and wipe method is our standard for using disinfectants, neglecting to educate the public, and not setting a practical global standard flamed the spread of COVID and other deaths caused by infectious diseases.

Several facilities have shared numerous advantages of replacing archaic ten-minute disinfectants. It is devastating to think how many businesses and schools could have remained open, how many essential workers could have been better supported on the frontlines, and most importantly, how many lives could have been saved if President Trump's curious comments were received with open minds.

Another punchline was not worth our current global reality. We could be in a vastly different place today had Doctors Fauci and Birx, scientists who are surely aware of hypochlorous acid, helped clarify President Trump's excited comments.

