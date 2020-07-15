RaySearch and TAE Life Sciences Announce Agreement on RayStation Support for the Alphabeam System for BNCT

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with TAE Life Sciences, manufacturer of the Alphabeam™ System for boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT).

BNCT is a biologically targeted radiation therapy that kills cancer at the cellular level. The technique uses a two-step process. In the first step, patients are injected with a tumor-targeting drug that contains non-toxic and non-radioactive boron-10. In the second step, the target area is exposed to low-energy neutrons. When the boron-10 and neutrons interact, short-range, high-energy charged particles are emitted that systemically destroy tumor cells - with minimal damage to adjacent healthy tissue and low risk of side effects. BNCT is therefore an attractive treatment modality for complicated and recurrent cancers, such as glioblastomas or head and neck cancers.

The combination of worldwide clinical interest in BNCT, advanced boron agents, modern accelerator-based neutron production technology and innovative software is paving the way for a new era in BNCT to help the fight against cancer.

The RayStation treatment planning system supports BNCT treatment planning with tools for contouring, image importing, reporting, plan creation and evaluation, as well as support for defining BNCT-specific models of relative biological effectiveness. Under the agreement, RayStation will work in conjunction with TAE Life Sciences' proprietary dose calculation software for the Alphabeam System, which can be configured for single- or multi-room BNCT centers.

Bruce Bauer, CEO, TAE Life Sciences, says: "The new era of accelerator-based BNCT offers a highly promising therapy for hard-to-treat cancers, both in effectiveness and reduced treatment time. We are excited to partner with RaySearch on the integration of RayStation with our compact Alphabeam System. Our partnership will help accelerate the commercialization of hospital-based BNCT and greatly benefit clinicians and cancer patients globally."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "BNCT is gaining ground as an option for certain types of tumor, and we are keen to support partner companies operating in this field of radiation therapy. I am pleased to share the news of our partnership with TAE Life Sciences to advance cancer treatment."

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

Founder and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)8-510-530-00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell

CFO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)70-661-05-59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-and-tae-life-sciences-announce-agreement-on-raystation-support-for-the-alphabeam-system-fo,c3153991

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories