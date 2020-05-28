STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and Varian Medical Systems have entered into an interoperability agreement that will allow the RayCare®* oncology information system to connect to Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators.

The ability to schedule radiation treatments and keep track of the treatment progress is a key functionality in an oncology information system. Under the announced agreement, a dedicated interface has been defined which allows RayCare and Varian TrueBeam to communicate the data necessary for an integrated workflow. This means that clinics will be able to use RayCare to manage all clinical activities around their Varian TrueBeam accelerators.

The development of the interface is already ongoing, and the target is to release it before the end of 2020. Commercial availability will be subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO at RaySearch, says: "We are constantly working to add support for more treatment machines in RayCare, and I'm very happy that we have now entered into this agreement. Interoperability with Varian TrueBeam will significantly expand the market potential for RayCare and improve the workflow for our existing customers."

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 13:00 CEST on May 28, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf

Founder and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell

CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)70-661-05-59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-enters-into-interoperability-agreement-with-varian,c3122277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3122277/1255228.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/linkedin-pressrelease-rsl,c2790039 LinkedIn PressRelease RSL

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories