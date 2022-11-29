RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2022

THIRD QUARTER (JULY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

  • Order intake SEK 219.1 M (127.9)
  • Net sales SEK 210.9 M (136.4)
  • Operating profit SEK 12.0 M (-26.6)
  • Profit after tax SEK 10,1 M (-22.0)
  • Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.29 M (-0.64)
  • Cash flow SEK -48.0 M (-10.1)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,715.2 M (1,212,4) at the end of the period
  • Order intake SEK 704.0 M (462.7)

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2022)

  • Net sales SEK 579.3 M (453.1)
  • Operating profit SEK 22.0 M (-36.8)
  • Profit after tax SEK 9.6 M (-31.3)
  • Profit per share before/after dilution SEK 0.28 M (-0.91)
  • Cash flow SEK 4,0 M (-51.6)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

  • Instituto Europeo di Oncologia (IEO) placed an order on RayStation to be used at its proton center in Milan, Italy.
  • Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Canada placed an order on RayStation.
  • RaySearch announces a partnership with Leo Cancer Care in Great Britain for the development of a streamlined treatment planning solution for upright treatments.
  • New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center (UNMCCC) placed an order for RayStation through a public tender process.
  • Harris Health System placed an order for RayStation.
  • Seoul National University Hospital placed an order for RayCare.
  • Henrik Bergentoft was appointed new CFO at RaySearch and took up his position November 15, 2022.
  • Chairman of the Board and member of RaySearch's Board resigned.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

  •  McLaren Proton Therapy Center – Karmanos Cancer Institute – in Flint, Michigan in the US, placed an order for RayStation.
  •  Günther Mårder was elected new member of RaySearch's Board.

