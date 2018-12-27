RaySearch Receives Large RayStation Order From Major Radiotherapy Machine Manufacturer

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) has received a large order for its treatment planning system, RayStation, from a major radiotherapy machine manufacturer. RayStation provides a high-quality user experience and has ground-breaking features like multi-criteria optimization (MCO), ultrafast computation speed, 4D adaptive radiation therapy and machine-learning functionality*.

With this order, RayStation will be used with a radiotherapy machine for photon and electron treatments and will support all of the machine's advanced treatment delivery options.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are happy to see that RayStation has once again been selected as the treatment planning solution for a machine within radiotherapy. RayStation contains a number of state-of-the-art features that are important tools in the fight against cancer, and I'm glad that we can ensure that the machine will be used at its full potential to deliver the best possible treatments to cancer patients."

The order value of 5,3 MEUR, excluding service agreements, is expected to generate corresponding revenues within the next 12 months.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 09.30 CET on 28 December 2018.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

