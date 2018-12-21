RaySearch Releases New Version of the RayCare OIS

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RaySearch has released RayCare 2C*, a new version of the next generation oncology information system (OIS). RayCare is designed to support the workflow in a modern oncology center, connecting the different oncology disciplines, boosting efficiency and ensuring optimal use of resources. RayCare is developing rapidly in collaboration with some of the leading cancer centers worldwide, and this is the third release of the system in 2018.

The first clinical version of RayCare was released in December 2017, and Iridium Cancer Network in Belgium started using it clinically after only two months. Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center in Nashville, USA, has been using RayCare as the sole OIS to manage their patients since the opening of the center in July this year.

RayCare 2C adds advanced workflow features and improved task management, such as introducing order management connected to workflows. The order management feature allows physicians to place orders that automatically trigger workflows and automated tasks in the system. The task-driven order workflow boosts efficiency, improves communications, and handovers between clinicians and allows an always up-to-date overview of the order progress.

The patient chart has been extended with several features such as clinical trials management with indicators for trial enrollment in the patient overview. Basic patient vitals such as pulse, blood pressure and weight, as well as lab results, are also presented in the patient chart.

The release also includes further improvements throughout the product, such as rigid registration tools in the image viewer as well as improved RayStation-integration.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "It's exciting to release the new advanced features in RayCare 2C. These features are key to support a free-standing cancer center, like Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center in Nashville. RayCare has been used clinically for nearly a year, and I'm thrilled that the development has gone as planned and that RayCare is already providing efficiency gains at two cancer centers. This is only the beginning. Together with our RayCare-partners, we are building an OIS that will meet the needs of modern oncology and redefine cancer care."

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, President and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)70- 661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-releases-new-version-of-the-raycare-ois,c2706394

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.raysearchlabs.com

