Rayshard Brooks Atlanta Police Shooting Demonstrates Shortcomings of Bodycams

This is yet another high-profile police shooting where bodycams failed to adequately capture the event, which often results in social unrest, violence, resignations and life-changing fallout. The shooting of Rayshard Brooks is one more tragic example of how essential and important gun cameras are across the nation—and why all police departments and law enforcement agencies need this technology now.

Viridian Weapon Technologies in Minnesota has created an important category for law enforcement with the Weapon-Mounted Camera (WMC). This distinctive camera provides an unobstructed view of critical use-of-force events from the end of the firearm, addressing limitations officers face with body cameras.

The highly advanced WMC employs a 1080p full-HD digital camera with a microphone and 500 lumen tactical light. Viridian's proprietary INSTANT-ON® technology automatically activates the camera and microphone whenever the officer draws the firearm from its holster. Not only does this eliminate risk of failure to manually turn on the camera during a critical event, but it also keeps the officer from fumbling with cumbersome equipment.

In this event, fortunately, there was some supplementary video footage. We know, however, that in too many cases, clear video evidence is not available.

Unfortunately, the Atlanta Police Department does not presently have gun cams deployed with its officers. The investigation of this tragic shooting is just beginning. It is not yet known how critical the missing video evidence that could have been provided by gun cameras would have been to ensure justice. However, WMCs would have provided clear evidence of the officer's perspective, providing the best documentation of what the officer saw at the moment the decision was made to pull the trigger.

"This is another high profile shooting where body cameras failed to capture what really happened," Viridian President and CEO, Brian Hedeen, said. "There is other video evidence of the incident, but none—including the body camera—capture the perspective of the officer when he made the decision to shoot. Our product is the only technology designed specifically to capture officer-involved shootings."

