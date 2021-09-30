RayStation in clinical use with CyberKnife at Centre hospitalier universitare vaudois (CHUV) in Switzerland

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) announces that Centre hospitalier universitaire vaudois (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, is the first center in the world to treat a patient using the RayStation®* treatment planning system in combination with Accuray CyberKnife® treatment delivery system.

The first treatment – on a patient with brain metastasis – was successfully carried out on September 14. The RayStation module for CyberKnife planning provides support for optimization with the three different collimation types – fixed cones, Iris™ Variable Aperture and Incise™ Multileaf Collimator – and all CyberKnife tracking techniques for Synchrony® real-time motion synchronization.

CHUV has been a RaySearch customer since 2017. In June 2021, the relationship with the clinic was extended as CHUV ordered additional RayStation functionality for automated treatment planning and segmentation using machine learning techniques and support for CyberKnife planning. Further, the center is planning to fully replace its existing oncology information system with RayCare*, to coordinate and optimize its workflows and treatment management. In addition, CHUV was the first center to purchase RayIntelligence®, the innovative cloud-based oncology analytics system launched in December 2020. Eventually, CHUV will conduct all major radiation oncology activities including treatment planning, recording and verifying, workflow management and data analytics exclusively with RaySearch software.

Prof. Jean Bourhis, CHUV says: "This first treatment of a patient with a CyberKnife, while using RaySearch's treatment planning system (TPS) is indeed a great achievement, opening new avenues towards using a single and unified planning system for all our radiotherapy machines. This was made possible due to a great collaboration between the teams from Accuray, RaySearch and CHUV, and the quality of the dose distribution obtained for this patient with this new TPS was amazing."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "We are very pleased to hear that the first treatment with CyberKnife using RayStation as treatment planning system has been successfully carried out at this world-class center. We are impressed by how fast the system was brought into clinical use, as the added functionality for RayStation was ordered as late as June this year. It is also satisfying to see the strength of collaboration, how industry and healthcare together develop new technique to achieve improved treatment for the patient. We look forward to further deepening our collaboration with both Accuray and CHUV."

Joshua H. Levine, CEO, Accuray, says: "The successful first patient treatment at CHUV using our CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy system with the RayStation TPS represents an important milestone for our organizations and for patients. Working together, the CHUV, Accuray and RaySearch teams are increasing options for planning and delivering precise, personalized radiation treatments that address the unique needs of each patient. CHUV has set an example for other hospitals around the world that want to enhance the care they provide their patients with a CyberKnife System, yet also aspire to simplify their workflow by utilizing a common treatment planning system for all of their radiotherapy devices."

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

