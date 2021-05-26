RayStation latest release, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­now with support for Accuray's CyberKnife® System

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch announces the release of RayStation®* 11A, the latest version of RaySearch's advanced treatment planning system. The new version includes innovative new features as well as a range of general enhancements.

Significant new functionality includes treatment planning for Accuray's CyberKnife® System for radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). RayStation provides support for optimization with the three different collimation types – fixed cone, Iris™ and Incise™ Multileaf collimator – and all CyberKnife tracking techniques for Synchrony® real-time motion synchronization. For ease of use, the planning workflow matches those for other treatment techniques in RayStation.

Support for CyberKnife planning is in line with RaySearch's ambition to unify treatment planning, eliminating the complications and additional steps that arise from using multiple software systems.

Further enhancements include support for multiple prescriptions, use of multiple GPUs in photon Monte Carlo dose calculation, faster optimization, and more efficient memory allocation. A new workflow feature is the possibility to define tolerance tables, which are specifications of permitted deviations from various machine settings. The tolerance tables can be selected during planning and exported with the plan, which simplifies treatment delivery.

The new RayStation version also adds further and tighter integration with the oncology information system RayCare®* and the treatment control system RayCommand®*, which help streamline the workflow in the clinic.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "RayStation 11A is an important step forward in our ongoing mission to unify treatment planning and support the widest range of treatment approaches possible. With the addition of CyberKnife planning, and greater integration with RayCare and RayCommand, we are bringing important benefits to both patients and clinicians."

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation® treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®.

The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand®, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

More information: www.raysearchlabs.com

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8-510 530 00

[email protected]

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)70 661 05 59

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raystation-latest-release---now-with-support-for-accuray-s-cyberknife--system,c3353895

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3353895/1422768.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/pressrelease-rs11a,c2917127 PressRelease RS11A

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories