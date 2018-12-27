RayStation Selected as Treatment Planning System at Major Canadian Site

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian center selected RayStation following an extensive tender process. The facility uses Elekta linacs, CT simulators, MRI and PET-CT systems for therapy simulation and planning. This tender selection makes this the fifth center in Quebec to choose RaySearch, giving the company a 100 percent success rate in this province.

L´Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont's selection of RayStation was based on advanced scripting capabilities, automation efficiency, speed, quality of the user interface, VMAT and IMRT capabilities. Deformable registration and automated adaptive therapy suite, and the ability to support multi-criteria optimization were also important factors in the tender.

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are happy to see that RayStation has once again been selected to a major Canadian site in the Quebec-area, and that our Canadian established base is growing. The decision to select RayStation as sole TPS based on the tender shows that RayStation have outstanding features that are hard to compete with. We look forward to our continuous work with l´Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont."

About CIUSSS-EMTL l´Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont

L´Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont is an integrated academic health center of the East Island of Montreal, treating 3,000 patients annually. It is the largest hospital in Quebec, with its 700 beds and 5,000 employees.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

