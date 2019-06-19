Raytheon AIM-9X Block II missile hits target in first flight from NASAMS launcher

Triple-threat missile that can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack and surface-launch missions without modifications.

U.S. Navy-led, joint program with the U.S. Air Force and 24 Foreign Military Sales partners.

A NASAMS fire unit comprises a KONGSBERG Fire Distribution Center, missile launchers, and Raytheon Sentinel radar and interceptors. Raytheon's AMRAAM® missile is the baseline short- to medium-range interceptor for NASAMS.

"This flight test opened the door for NASAMS customers to add a vital, short-range layer to their ground-based air defense," said Kim Ernzen, vice president of Raytheon Air Warfare Systems. "Pairing Sidewinder with AMRAAM means forces can have complementary interceptors with a mix of sensors to better engage and destroy threats that may attempt to overwhelm a defense system."

Jointly produced by Raytheon and KONGSBERG, NASAMS has been integrated into the U.S. National Capital Region's air defense system since 2005. Seven countries have fielded NASAMS and two others are on contract for delivery.

"The NASAMS path of evolution continues by demonstrating yet another capability from the Raytheon family of missiles in the system, giving customers a true missile mix with AMRAAM, AMRAAM-ER and AIM-9X," said Kjetil Myhra, executive vice president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.

