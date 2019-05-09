Raytheon awarded contract to deliver Cooperative Engagement Capability to U.S. Navy

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN), Largo, Florida, is awarded a $15,267,422 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for design agent and engineering services efforts to support the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC).

The CEC program provides a sensor network with integrated fire control capability that significantly improves strike force air and missile defense capabilities by coordinating measurement data from strike force air search sensors on CEC-equipped units into a single, integrated real-time, composite track air picture. CEC improves battle force effectiveness by improving overall situational awareness and by enabling longer range, cooperative, multiple, or layered engagement strategies. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $279,340,117.

Work will be performed in St. Petersburg, Florida (95 percent); and Largo, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be complete by September 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,009,206 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-5200).

