Raytheon awarded US Air Force contract for solid state modules replacement

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $494,921,934 for Solid State Modules Replacement for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System and the Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS) radars.

Phase I includes the production of 148 qualification units and Phase II includes the full rate production of spares, out of band replacements at the Fylingdales Royal Air Force Station, and sensitivity improvement units for a maximum total production of up to 40,071 for all five radar sites.

This contract has a base ordering period of five years with a two year ordering option period. Work will be performed at Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2019 space procurement funds in the amount of $33,306,271 are being obligated at the time of award.

