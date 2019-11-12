Raytheon collaborates with Red Hat on flexible DevSecOps software development solution

DULLES, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is collaborating with Red Hat to develop a new, security-focused software development solution, known as DevSecOps, for enterprise environments. The approach combines Raytheon's integrated suite of DevOps software development tools with Red Hat OpenShift for enhanced protection of the software application development process. The cross-domain security solution takes a 'code low, deploy high' approach, developing at an unclassified level and rapidly deploying into a classified environment.

John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: "The need for rapid delivery of secure capability is paramount to our national security. We worked with Red Hat to develop an innovative new offering that combines our efficient approach to DevSecOps with a focus on security, enhanced by Red Hat's container platform."

The Raytheon DevSecOps solution offers security automation and the option of integrating solutions and customizing resources based on mission requirements, contributing to reduction in cost and timeline.

"Our work with Raytheon further exemplifies Red Hat's collaborative approach to accelerating innovation and delivery of mission with our system integrator partners," said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Public Sector, Red Hat. "Red Hat OpenShift's enhanced security capabilities can enable Raytheon to deliver a faster, more efficient DevSecOps approach with security at its core."

Red Hat OpenShift is a security-focused enterprise container platform with full-stack automated operations to manage hybrid cloud and multicloud deployments. Red Hat OpenShift is built on the backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the first operating system to achieve Common Criteria certification with Linux Container Framework Support.

This collaboration is the latest example of the companies' long-standing relationship. For more than 10 years, Red Hat and Raytheon have worked together to deliver solutions to both the private and public sectors across multiple domains. For example, Raytheon used Red Hat's open source solutions to develop an open system that collects and fuses data from a huge array of satellites, ground sensors and other sources to provide a comprehensive picture. By using Red Hat's tools, Raytheon was able to deliver a system that completely opens up satellite networks and allows for faster insight coming from multiple sources more quickly than ever before.

