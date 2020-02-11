Raytheon executive elected to National Academy of Engineering

NAE members honor those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, including "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education." Russell was selected for his leadership in developing radar systems that enhanced national security and safety.

"Mark's contributions as a world-class engineer have not only elevated Raytheon's standing as a global technology leader, but also enhanced the safety and security of our nation and our allies," said Raytheon Chairman and CEO Tom Kennedy. "And as a leader, Mark has dedicated himself to developing the talented people and innovative processes capable of unlocking the game-changing solutions needed to overcome any technological challenge."

Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process and is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. There are only 2,309 U.S. members and 281 international members of the Academy.

In his current role, Russell provides corporate leadership in the strategic areas of technology and research, engineering, operations, performance excellence, programs security, Raytheon Six Sigma™ and mission assurance. He is responsible for 45,000 employees working on more than 8,000 programs.

