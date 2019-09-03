Raytheon executives to speak at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Sept. 12

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) announced today that Raytheon Chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy and Raytheon Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anthony F. O'Brien will speak at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Their presentation is scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. EDT, and their remarks will be audiocast live (listen-only mode) through the Raytheon website, http://www.raytheon.com/ir. A replay will be available through the Raytheon website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live audiocast and will remain available for seven days following the conference.

