Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland's Narew air defense system

KIELCE, Poland, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is offering a boosterless version of its SkyCeptor® interceptor to Poland to fulfill the country's Narew short-range and Wisla medium-range air defense requirements.

SkyCeptor defeats short- to medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles and other advanced air defense threats. Raytheon is also offering SkyCeptor with a booster for the second phase of Poland's Wisla air and missile defense program.

"Providing SkyCeptor for the Narew and Wisla programs underscores Raytheon's commitment to collaborate with Polish industry and create advanced technology jobs for the Polish people," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president.

SkyCeptor for Wisla Phase II offers as much as 60 percent Polish industrial workshare, with the potential to grow should the interceptor be designated for the Narew program.

SkyCeptor's infrared and active guidance for targeting makes it effective in all weather conditions and doesn't need a warhead. The interceptor is a derivative of the Stunner missile that destroys threats with sheer force of impact. Stunner is in full-rate production for the Israeli Defense Forces and is proven to defeat all short-range ballistic missiles, representing 92 percent of the world's theater ballistic missile threat inventory.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

