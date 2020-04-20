Raytheon Presents Benchmark Secure Technology with EPIC Award for its Excellence in Innovation, Engineering Design, and Development

TEMPE, Ariz., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), today announced that its business unit, Benchmark Secure Technology, has been honored with a Raytheon EPIC Award in recognition of its contributions to the design and development of Raytheon's GMR-1000, a state-of-the-art, fully rugged situational awareness multi-domain data router. EPIC Awards are given to Raytheon suppliers who display overall excellence in performance, innovation, and collaboration. Benchmark Secure has been a technology solutions partner to Raytheon since 2002.

"Our successful partnership with Raytheon is based on long-term, trusted relationships where collaborative excellence in program management and design engineering create innovative solutions for our warfighters," said Ed Hanrahan, president, Benchmark Secure Technology. "Together, we design and develop state-of-the-art situational awareness technology for the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force aviation platforms. We're honored to be recognized for our contributions to Raytheon and our military with the EPIC Award."

Raytheon's success relies heavily on a high-performing and innovative supplier base. Benchmark Secure's collaborative work over the past year with Raytheon on the GMR-1000 was an essential component of Raytheon's airborne communication system that integrates mission-critical data from multiple sources to aircrews' situational awareness systems. Benchmark's contributions to the project are reflective of its mission to offer high-quality solutions for complex challenges in highly regulated industries and high-risk environments.

To learn more about Benchmark's innovative solutions for the defense market, please visit https://www.bench.com/defense.

About Benchmark

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark Secure Technology, a business unit of Benchmark, delivers custom rugged computer solutions, build‐to‐print and contract manufacturing services for military, aviation and industrial applications used in the harshest environments. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

