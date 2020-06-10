Raytheon Technologies Appoints Dantaya Williams as Chief Human Resources Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) has appointed Dantaya Williams as chief human resources officer. Williams will report to Greg Hayes, chief executive officer, Raytheon Technologies.

"Dantaya has a proven track record in leading transformation throughout our organization with a focus on the development of innovative talent strategies to drive business growth," said Hayes. "With over 20 years at the company, Dantaya will leverage her skills and experience to lead a dynamic and global HR function that is critical to establishing Raytheon Technologies as the premier employer in aerospace and defense worldwide."

Williams replaces Doug Balsbough, who is retiring from the company after guiding the HR function through the closing of the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies (UTC). In his prior assignment, Doug successfully managed the integration of Rockwell Collins with UTC Aerospace Systems division. "We are grateful to Doug for his many contributions during his distinguished career," continued Hayes.

Williams joined the company in 1999 and was most recently vice president of human resources for the Commercial Engines division of Pratt & Whitney, overseeing key initiatives in talent, diversity, employee relations and HR transformation for its global workforce. Prior to her role at Pratt & Whitney, Williams was UTC's vice president of talent, inclusion and engagement where she was responsible for accelerating the company's global talent strategy. Williams spent more than a decade with former UTC business Carrier Corporation in labor relations, progressively increasing her responsibility within the HR organization.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

