Raytheon Technologies awarded perfect score by Human Rights Campaign for corporate equality; company partners with HRC to enable program expansion

WALTHAM, Mass., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's leading advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, has named Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) one of the best places to work, noting the company's deep commitment to ensuring equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

The company received a perfect "100" rating on HRC's Corporate Equality Index, an annual survey of America's top companies. HRC grades companies on their nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility efforts.

Additionally, the company has recently pledged to sponsor HRC as a platinum corporate member, allowing the organization to continue its important work fostering inclusion, equality and understanding.

"Every June we celebrate and applaud the achievements of our LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month. Raytheon Technologies' support will help HRC strengthen the LGBTQ+ community and advance the cause of justice to ensure every individual — regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity — experiences equity and equality," said Marie Sylla-Dixon, Raytheon Technology's chief diversity officer.

