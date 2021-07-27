Raytheon Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises 2021 Outlook

WALTHAM, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported second quarter 2021 results.

Second quarter 2021

Sales of $15.9 billion

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.69 , which included $0.34 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $1.3 billion ; Free cash flow of $966 million

Raytheon Technologies updates its 2021 outlook and now anticipates the following:

Outlook for full year 2021

Sales of $64.4 - $65.4 billion , up from $63.9 - $65.4 billion

"Raytheon Technologies delivered strong second quarter results driven by the growth in our defense businesses and our ability to capitalize on the commercial aerospace recovery," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes. "Our solid execution gives us the confidence to raise our adjusted EPS and free cash flow outlook, as well as the low end of our sales outlook range for 2021. In addition, our relentless focus on operational excellence, structural cost reduction and integration execution has enabled us to further raise our merger related gross cost synergy target by $200 million to $1.5 billion."

Hayes continued, "As a result of our industry-leading franchises and differentiated technologies, we generated significant program wins during the quarter that will drive continued top and bottom-line growth well into the future."

Raytheon Technologies reported second quarter sales of $15.9 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.69 and included $0.34 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. This included $0.26 of acquisition accounting adjustments primarily related to intangible amortization, $0.05 related to the revaluation of deferred taxes resulting from the increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate and $0.03 of restructuring. Adjusted EPS was $1.03.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations in the second quarter of $1,040 million, which included $525 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or nonrecurring charges. Adjusted net income was $1,565 million. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter was $1,326 million. Capital expenditures were $360 million, resulting in free cash flow of $966 million.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations

2nd Quarter ($ in millions, except EPS) 2021

2020 % Change Reported











Sales $ 15,880



$ 14,061

13% Net Income $ 1,040



$ (3,844)

NM EPS $ 0.69



$ (2.56)

NM













Adjusted











Sales $ 15,880



$ 14,223

12% Net Income $ 1,565



$ 583

168% EPS $ 1.03



$ 0.39

164%













Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 1,326



$ 210

531% Free Cash Flow $ 966



$ (248)

NM

See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $151.8 billion, of which $85.7 billion was from commercial aerospace and $66.1 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

~$2 billion for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) Weapon System at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) Weapon System at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) $1.3 billion for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the Missile Defense Agency at RMD

for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the Missile Defense Agency at RMD $1.1 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) $365 million for the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) program for the Federal Aviation Administration at RIS

for the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) program for the Federal Aviation Administration at RIS $327 million for AIM-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and international customers at RMD

for AIM-9X Sidewinder for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and international customers at RMD $242 million on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance-Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) radar program for the Missile Defense Agency at RMD

on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance-Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) radar program for the Missile Defense Agency at RMD $213 million for StormBreaker for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy at RMD

for StormBreaker for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy at RMD $211 million to provide additional upgrades to the Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System (GPS OCX) program for the U.S. Air Force at RIS

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD).

Collins Aerospace

2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020 Change Reported









Sales $ 4,545

$ 4,202 8% Operating Profit (Loss) $ 506

$ (317) NM ROS 11.1%

(7.5)% 1,860 bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 4,545

$ 4,298 6% Operating Profit $ 518

$ 24 2,058% ROS 11.4%

0.6% 1,080 bps NM = Not Meaningful

Collins Aerospace had second quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $4,545 million, up 6 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 24 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and an 8 percent increase in commercial OE, which more than offset a 7 percent decline in military. Excluding the impact of the prior year Military GPS and Space ISR divestitures and FX, military was down 1 percent in the quarter. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial OEM deliveries.

Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $518 million in the quarter, up 2,058 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by drop through on higher commercial aerospace aftermarket and OEM sales volume along with continued cost reduction actions and the benefit of contract settlements. This was partially offset by the impact of the Military GPS and Space ISR divestitures.

Pratt & Whitney

2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020 Change Reported







Sales $ 4,280

$ 3,487 23% Operating Profit (Loss) $ 112

$ (457) NM ROS 2.6%

(13.1)% 1,570 bps









Adjusted





Sales $ 4,280

$ 3,607 19% Operating Profit (Loss) $ 96

$ (151) NM ROS 2.2%

(4.2)% 640 bps NM = Not Meaningful

Pratt & Whitney had second quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $4,280 million, up 19 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 41 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and a 30 percent increase in commercial OE, which more than offset a 3 percent decline in military. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher shop visits and related spare part sales and commercial engine deliveries principally driven by the recovery in commercial air traffic. The decrease in military sales was primarily due to lower material inputs on military production programs.

Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit of $96 million in the quarter. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales volume and favorable mix.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020(1) Change Reported









Sales $ 3,805

$ 3,387 12% Operating Profit $ 415

$ 309 34% ROS 10.9%

9.1% 180 bps











Adjusted









Sales $ 3,805

$ 3,387 12% Operating Profit $ 415

$ 309 34% ROS 10.9%

9.1% 180 bps













1) Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the previously communicated

reorganization of the RIS and RMD segments, which became effective on

January 1, 2021. Note: Q2 2020 reported and adjusted results include RIS as of the merger

date of April 3, 2020. Q2 2020 reported and adjusted numbers do not include

the RIS pre-merger stub period from March 30, 2020 to April 2, 2020 which

had approximately $200M of sales and $20M of operating profit.

RIS had second quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $3,805 million, up 12 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by the pre-merger stub period as well as growth in various Airborne ISR programs within sensing and effects, and classified cyber programs within cyber, training and services.

RIS recorded adjusted operating profit of $415 million, up 34 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by productivity across various programs.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

2nd Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020(1) Change Reported









Sales $ 3,985

$ 3,506 14% Operating Profit $ 532

$ 398 34% ROS 13.4%

11.4% 200 bps











Adjusted







Sales $ 3,985

$ 3,452 15% Operating Profit $ 532

$ 386 38% ROS 13.4%

11.2%

220 bps













1) Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the previously communicated

reorganization of the RIS and RMD segments, which became effective on

January 1, 2021. Note: Q2 2020 reported and adjusted results include RMD as of the merger date of

April 3, 2020. Q2 2020 reported and adjusted numbers do not include the RMD

pre-merger stub period from March 30, 2020 to April 2, 2020 which had approximately

$200M of sales and $25M of operating profit.

RMD had second quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $3,985 million, up 15 percent versus prior year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by the pre-merger stub period, as well as growth on an international Patriot program and on the StormBreaker program.

RMD recorded adjusted operating profit of $532 million, up 38 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by favorable mix and productivity across various programs.

Raytheon Technologies updates its 2021 outlook and now anticipates the following:

Outlook for full year 2021

Sales of $64.4 - $65.4 billion , up from $63.9 - $65.4 billion

- , up from - Adjusted EPS of $3.85 - $4.00 , up from $3.50 - $3.70

- , up from - Free cash flow of $4.5 - $5.0 billion , up from approximately $4.5 billion

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Raytheon Technologies' financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call will be (866) 219-7829 in the U.S. or (478) 205-0667 outside of the U.S. The passcode is 5083236. The conference call will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.rtx.com. Individuals may listen to the call and download charts that will be used during the call. These charts will be available for download prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTC") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. For the Business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales similarly reflect continuing operations excluding other significant items, organic sales similarly excludes the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, and other significant items, and adjustments of operating profit (loss) and operating profit margins (also referred to as return on sales (ROS)) similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations, respectively) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ("RTC") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits to RTC of United Technologies Corporation's ("UTC") Rockwell Collins acquisition, the merger between UTC and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon," and such merger, the "merger") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the merger and the anticipated benefits and costs of the separation transactions and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which RTC operates in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, and the impact of pandemic health issues (including the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on global air travel and commercial and business activities which have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and that the timing and extent of such recovery may be impacted by factors including the distribution, acceptance and efficacy of vaccines, emerging coronavirus variants and additional outbreaks) aviation safety concerns, weather conditions and natural disasters, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration or the allocation of funds to governmental responses to COVID-19, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance, safety, regulatory compliance, and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of UTC's and Raytheon Company's businesses and the integration of RTC with other businesses acquired before and after the merger, and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) RTC's levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTC of its common stock, which are subject to a number of uncertainties and may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract actions and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) changes resulting from the recent change in the U.S. Administration and potential changes in Department of Defense policies or priorities; (17) the effect of changes in tax (including those that may be enacted by the current U.S. Congress and/or other changes still to come as a result of U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate; (18) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the combination of UTC's and Raytheon's businesses (including ongoing integration activities from historic UTC and Raytheon acquisitions prior to the merger) cannot be realized in full or may take longer to realize than expected, or the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's businesses with Raytheon's will be greater than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (19) the ability of RTC to retain and hire key personnel and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world in light of, among other factors, the COVID-19 pandemic and related personnel reductions; and (20) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTC, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTC assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

RTC-IR

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Sales $ 15,880



$ 14,061



$ 31,131



$ 25,421

Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 12,655



12,214



25,192



20,786



Research and development 657



695



1,246



1,230



Selling, general and administrative 1,368



1,811



2,588



2,788



Total Costs and Expenses 14,680



14,720



29,026



24,804

Goodwill impairment —



(3,183)



—



(3,183)

Other income, net 82



82



190



101

Operating profit (loss) 1,282



(3,760)



2,295



(2,465)



Non-service pension benefit (490)



(237)



(981)



(405)



Interest expense, net 342



335



688



667

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,430



(3,858)



2,588



(2,727)



Income tax expense (benefit) 342



(38)



687



601

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,088



(3,820)



1,901



(3,328)



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing operations 48



24



89



78

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 1,040



(3,844)



1,812



(3,406)

Discontinued operations:















Loss from discontinued operations, before tax (10)



(56)



(30)



(232)



Income tax (benefit) expense from discontinued operations (2)



(65)



(3)



237



Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (8)



9



(27)



(469)



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from discontinued operations —



—



—



43

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners (8)



9



(27)



(512)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 1,032



$ (3,835)



$ 1,785



$ (3,918)



















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.69



$ (2.56)



$ 1.20



$ (2.78)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations —



0.01



(0.02)



(0.42)



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.69



$ (2.55)



$ 1.18



$ (3.20)

Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.69



$ (2.56)



$ 1.20



$ (2.78)



Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.01)



0.01



(0.02)



(0.42)



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.68



$ (2.55)



$ 1.18



$ (3.20)



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,506.4



1,501.3



1,508.7



1,225.4



Diluted shares 1,513.5



1,501.3



1,513.7



1,225.4



Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020(1)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020(1) (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 4,545

$ 4,545



$ 4,202

$ 4,298



$ 8,915

$ 8,915



$ 10,640

$ 10,758

Pratt & Whitney 4,280

4,280



3,487

3,607



8,310

8,310



8,840

8,938

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,805

3,805



3,387

3,387



7,570

7,570



3,387

3,387

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 3,985

3,985



3,506

3,452



7,778

7,778



3,506

3,452

Total segments 16,615

16,615



14,582

14,744



32,573

32,573



26,373

26,535

Eliminations and other (735)

(735)



(521)

(521)



(1,442)

(1,442)



(952)

(952)

Consolidated $ 15,880

$ 15,880



$ 14,061

$ 14,223



$ 31,131

$ 31,131



$ 25,421

$ 25,583

























Operating Profit





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 506

$ 518



$ (317)

$ 24



$ 820

$ 850



$ 929

$ 1,308

Pratt & Whitney 112

96



(457)

(151)



132

136



18

364

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 415

415



309

309



803

803



309

309

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 532

532



398

386



1,028

1,028



398

386

Total segments 1,565

1,561



(67)

568



2,783

2,817



1,654

2,367

Eliminations and other (40)

(40)



(27)

(27)



(71)

(71)



(52)

(52)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (149)

(89)



(277)

(24)



(230)

(140)



(407)

(123)

FAS/CAS operating adjustment 425

425



356

356



848

848



356

356

Acquisition accounting adjustments (519)

—



(3,745)

—



(1,035)

—



(4,016)

—

Consolidated $ 1,282

$ 1,857



$ (3,760)

$ 873



$ 2,295

$ 3,454



$ (2,465)

$ 2,548

























Segment Operating Profit Margin





















Collins Aerospace Systems 11.1 % 11.4 %

(7.5) % 0.6 %

9.2 % 9.5 %

8.7 % 12.2 % Pratt & Whitney 2.6 % 2.2 %

(13.1) % (4.2) %

1.6 % 1.6 %

0.2 % 4.1 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 10.9 % 10.9 %

9.1 % 9.1 %

10.6 % 10.6 %

9.1 % 9.1 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense 13.4 % 13.4 %

11.4 % 11.2 %

13.2 % 13.2 %

11.4 % 11.2 % Total segment 9.4 % 9.4 %

(0.5) % 3.9 %

8.5 % 8.6 %

6.3 % 8.9 %





(1) Effective January 1, 2021, we reorganized certain product areas of our Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) businesses to more efficiently leverage our capabilities and we have reclassified the prior year numbers in the table above. The reorganization does not impact our previously reported Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney segment results, or our consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations or statements of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,051



$ 8,802

Accounts receivable, net 8,912



9,254

Contract assets 10,485



9,931

Inventory, net 9,548



9,411

Other assets, current 3,883



5,978

Total Current Assets 40,879



43,376

Customer financing assets 3,063



3,144

Fixed assets, net 14,665



14,962

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,900



1,880

Goodwill 54,394



54,285

Intangible assets, net 39,523



40,539

Other assets 4,414



3,967

Total Assets $ 158,838



$ 162,153









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 196



$ 247

Accounts payable 8,043



8,639

Accrued employee compensation 2,233



3,006

Other accrued liabilities 10,361



10,517

Contract liabilities 12,591



12,889

Long-term debt currently due 1,370



550

Total Current Liabilities 34,794



35,848

Long-term debt 29,916



31,026

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,563



1,516

Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 9,929



10,342

Other long-term liabilities 9,885



9,537

Total Liabilities 86,087



88,269

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 30



32

Shareowners' Equity:





Common Stock 37,140



36,881

Treasury Stock (11,424)



(10,407)

Retained earnings 48,954



49,423

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,555)



(3,734)

Total Shareowners' Equity 71,115



72,163

Noncontrolling interest 1,606



1,689

Total Equity 72,721



73,852

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 158,838



$ 162,153



Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Activities:













Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,088



$ (3,820)



$ 1,901



$ (3,328)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,132



1,111



2,255



1,839

Deferred income tax provision 22



(274)



175



118

Stock compensation cost 143



72



227



135

Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (357)



(93)



(715)



(223)

Goodwill impairment charge —



3,183



—



3,183

Change in:













Accounts receivable 1,092



773



293



1,163

Contract assets (246)



725



(557)



376

Inventory (20)



(155)



(133)



(550)

Other current assets (65)



28



(258)



(180)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,271)



(2,007)



(733)



(1,395)

Contract liabilities 11



302



(45)



201

Global pension contributions (18)



(34)



(25)



(42)

Other operating activities, net (185)



399



(336)



45

Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,326



210



2,049



1,342

Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (360)



(458)



(747)



(783)

Investments in businesses —



—



(6)



—

Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 25



234



1,074



234

Cash acquired in Raytheon Merger —



3,208



—



3,208

Increase in customer financing assets, net (21)



(41)



(102)



(129)

Increase in collaboration intangible assets (28)



(28)



(60)



(106)

Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net 1



238



50



(286)

Other investing activities, net 40



(57)



30



(82)

Net cash flows provided by investing activities from continuing operations (343)



3,096



239



2,056

Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt —



1,984



—



1,984

Distribution from discontinued operations —



—



—



17,207

Repayment of long-term debt (21)



(1,228)



(307)



(15,038)

Decrease in short-term borrowings, net (38)



(1,382)



(51)



(2,045)

Proceeds from Common Stock issued under employee stock plans 1



4



2



10

Dividends paid on Common Stock (756)



(724)



(1,461)



(1,338)

Repurchase of Common Stock (632)



—



(1,007)



(47)

Net transfers to discontinued operations (19)



(950)



(24)



(1,966)

Other financing activities, net (110)



(76)



(271)



(99)

Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations (1,575)



(2,372)



(3,119)



(1,332)

Discontinued Operations:













Net cash used in operating activities (19)



(189)



(24)



(661)

Net cash used in investing activities —



—



—



(241)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19



(1,803)



24



(1,481)

Net cash flows used in discontinued operations —



(1,992)



—



(2,383)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 56



9



79



(10)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations —



—



—



(76)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (536)



(1,049)



(752)



(403)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,616



6,073



8,832



4,961

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within assets related to discontinued operations, beginning of period —



1,993



—



2,459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 8,080



7,017



8,080



7,017

Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets 29



42



29



42

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,051



$ 6,975



$ 8,051



$ 6,975



Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020(2)

2021

2020(2) Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 4,545



$ 4,202



$ 8,915



$ 10,640

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(96)



—



(118)

Adjusted net sales $ 4,545



$ 4,298



$ 8,915



$ 10,758

















Operating profit (loss) $ 506



$ (317)



$ 820



$ 929

Restructuring (12)



(151)



(30)



(157)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(122)



—



(144)

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(89)



—



(99)

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) —



24



—



24

Fixed asset impairment(1) —



(3)



—



(3)

Adjusted operating profit $ 518



$ 24



$ 850



$ 1,308

Adjusted operating profit margin 11.4 %

0.6 %

9.5 %

12.2 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 4,280



$ 3,487



$ 8,310



$ 8,840

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



—



—



22

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(120)



—



(120)

Adjusted net sales $ 4,280



$ 3,607



$ 8,310



$ 8,938

















Operating profit (loss) $ 112



$ (457)



$ 132



$ 18

Restructuring 16



(107)



(4)



(107)

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(148)



—



(210)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(110)



—



(110)

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) —



59



—



59

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



—



—



22

Adjusted operating profit $ 96



$ (151)



$ 136



$ 364

Adjusted operating profit margin 2.2 %

(4.2) %

1.6 %

4.1 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,805



$ 3,387



$ 7,570



$ 3,387

















Operating profit $ 415



$ 309



$ 803



$ 309

Operating profit margin 10.9 %

9.1 %

10.6 %

9.1 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense













Net sales $ 3,985



$ 3,506



$ 7,778



$ 3,506

Middle East contract adjustment —



54



—



54

Adjusted net sales $ 3,985



$ 3,452



$ 7,778



$ 3,452

















Operating profit $ 532



$ 398



$ 1,028



$ 398

Middle East contract adjustment(2) —



12



—



12

Adjusted operating profit $ 532



$ 386



$ 1,028



$ 386

Adjusted operating profit margin 13.4 %

11.2 %

13.2 %

11.2 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (735)



$ (521)



$ (1,442)



$ (952)

















Operating loss $ (40)



$ (27)



$ (71)



$ (52)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (149)



$ (277)



$ (230)



$ (407)

Restructuring (60)



(169)



(65)



(171)

Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses —



(14)



(8)



(14)

Transaction and integration costs associated with the Raytheon Merger —



(70)



(17)



(99)

Adjusted operating loss $ (89)



$ (24)



$ (140)



$ (123)

FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 425



$ 356



$ 848



$ 356

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (519)



$ (3,745)



$ (1,035)



$ (4,016)

Intangible impairment(1) —



(17)



—



(57)

Goodwill impairment(1) —



(3,183)



—



(3,183)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (519)



(545)



(1,035)



(776)

Adjusted operating profit $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

RTC Consolidated













Net sales $ 15,880



$ 14,061



$ 31,131



$ 25,421

Favorable impact of a contract termination —



—



—



22

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments —



(216)



—



(238)

Middle East contract adjustment —



54



—



54

Adjusted net sales $ 15,880



$ 14,223



$ 31,131



$ 25,583

Operating profit (loss) $ 1,282



$ (3,760)



$ 2,295



$ (2,465)

Restructuring (56)



(427)



(99)



(435)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (519)



(545)



(1,035)



(776)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating Profit above —



(3,661)



(25)



(3,802)

Adjusted operating profit $ 1,857



$ 873



$ 3,454



$ 2,548







(1) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items in the table above for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a net pre-tax charge of $3.6 billion and $3.7 billion, respectively, related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of charges related to the impairment of goodwill, customer bankruptcies and increased collectability risk, and significant unfavorable contract adjustments. Management determined these items are incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the pandemic and not expected to recur once the impact of the pandemic has subsided, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and appropriate for adjustment in the applicable periods. Similar items were not significant for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and are not expected to be significant to our 2021 results. Therefore, such items have not been adjusted for in the table above for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.



(2) Effective January 1, 2021, we reorganized certain product areas of our Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) businesses to more efficiently leverage our capabilities and we have reclassified the prior year numbers in the table above. The reorganization does not impact our previously reported Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney segment results, or our consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations or statements of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding and

Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 1,040



$ (3,844)



$ 1,812



$ (3,406)

Total Restructuring (56)



(427)



(99)



(435)

Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (519)



(545)



(1,035)



(776)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Operating Profit —



(3,661)



(25)



(3,802)

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Non-service Pension













Pension curtailment —



(25)



—



(25)

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Interest Expense, Net













Deferred compensation —



4



—



4

Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring and non-

operational items above 123



324



257



406

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Income Tax Expense













Tax impact from UK rate change (73)



—



(73)



—

Tax impact from business disposal —



(22)



(148)



(22)

Tax benefit (expenses) associated with the Company's separation

of Otis and Carrier —



—



—



(415)

Tax impact related to debt exchange —



(60)



—



(60)

Revaluation of certain international tax incentives —



(46)



—



(46)

Revaluation of deferred taxes related to Raytheon merger and the

Company's separation of Otis and Carrier —



31



—



31

Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (525)



(4,427)



(1,123)



(5,140)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to

common shareowners $ 1,565



$ 583



$ 2,935



$ 1,734

















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.69



$ (2.56)



$ 1.20



$ (2.78)

Impact on Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.34)



(2.95)



(0.74)



(4.19)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.03



$ 0.39



$ 1.94



$ 1.41

















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding













Reported Diluted 1,513.5



1,501.3



1,513.7



1,225.4

Impact of dilutive shares(1) —



2.4



—



4.9

Adjusted Diluted 1,513.5



1,503.7



1,513.7



1,230.3

















Effective Tax Rate 23.9 %

1.0 %

26.5 %

(22.0) % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (4.3) %

22.7 %

(7.2) %

43.5 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 19.6 %

23.7 %

19.3 %

21.5 %





(1) The computation of reported diluted earnings per share in the quarter ended and six months ended June 30, 2020 excludes the effect of the potential exercise of stock awards, including stock appreciation rights and stock options, because their effect was antidilutive due to the reported loss from operations. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported income from continuing operations and therefore, the dilutive effect of such awards is included in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,326



$ 210

Capital expenditures (360)



(458)

Free cash flow $ 966



$ (248)











Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 2,049



$ 1,342

Capital expenditures (747)



(783)

Free cash flow $ 1,302



$ 559



SOURCE Raytheon Technologies