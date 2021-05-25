Raytheon Technologies retrofitting Collins Aerospace oxygen trucks to aid COVID-19 relief efforts in India

WALTHAM, Mass., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) is retrofitting OxyTruck mobile oxygen filling stations – produced by its Collins Aerospace unit in Lübeck, Germany – to help with the COVID-19 crisis in India. The trucks, each of which can transport approximately 270,000 liters of much-needed oxygen, are expected to be delivered to the Indian Red Cross Society in New Delhi tomorrow to connect with hospital oxygen supply lines and help fill portable oxygen cylinders.

Normally used by military forces to fill aircraft oxygen systems, the trucks are being modified for civil use and transported to India by the Indian Air Force.

"We have employees, customers and suppliers throughout India who need assistance, and this is just one immediate way we can help make a meaningful difference in this crisis," said Troy Brunk, president of Interiors for Collins Aerospace.

In addition to the OxyTruck donation, Raytheon Technologies and its businesses have donated 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment, funding for 1,000 oxygen concentrators, and are making financial contributions to local relief organizations. The company is also matching employee donations to numerous nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

