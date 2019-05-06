Raytheon tests rocket motor for DARPA's MAD-FIRES interceptor

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) successfully tested a hot fire rocket motor for DARPA's Multi-Azimuth Defense Fast Intercept Round Engagement System, or MAD-FIRES.

The MAD-FIRES interceptor is designed to provide a robust and affordable self-defense capability that defeats multiple waves of anti-ship missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as other threats.

"The Navy is asking for leading-edge capabilities that can take out rapidly approaching targets, and Raytheon's interceptor for the MAD-FIRES program will deliver," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "This test shows Raytheon is right on track to provide an affordable, advanced technology to the fleet."

If fielded, this capability will combine the speed, rapid fire and depth of a gun weapon system with the precision and accuracy of guided missiles.

