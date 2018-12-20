Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden's Patriot

Will enhance transatlantic security

News provided by

Raytheon Company

17:40 ET

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) has won a $692.9 million U.S. Army contract to produce Sweden's Patriot™ Integrated Air and Missile Defense System including spare parts, support and training.

Previously announced by the Department of Defense, the contract calls for Raytheon to build and deliver an undisclosed quantity of Patriot fire units and GEM-T interceptor missiles.

Raytheon’s Global Patriot™ Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)
Raytheon’s Global Patriot™ Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)
Raytheon's Patriot™ is a long-range, high altitude, all-weather solution that has more than 3,000 ground tests and over 1,400 flight tests, with U.S. Army oversight under real-world conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)
Raytheon's Patriot™ is a long-range, high altitude, all-weather solution that has more than 3,000 ground tests and over 1,400 flight tests, with U.S. Army oversight under real-world conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)
Raytheon’s Global Patriot™ Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company) Raytheon's Patriot™ is a long-range, high altitude, all-weather solution that has more than 3,000 ground tests and over 1,400 flight tests, with U.S. Army oversight under real-world conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)

"Sweden's Patriot procurement will provide joint training opportunities for the Swedish and U.S. armed forces, and enhance military interoperability," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Patriot is continually modernized, providing Sweden the world's most advanced and capable air and missile defense system."

Patriot is the backbone of Europe's defense against advanced aircraft, drones, and ballistic and cruise missiles.  Fifteen other nations depend on Patriot to protect their citizens and armed forces, including the U.S. and six other European nations: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Poland.

Raytheon's Patriot is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Note to Editors
The 16 Patriot Nations are:

  • United States of America
  • The Netherlands
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Israel
  • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Kuwait
  • Taiwan
  • Greece
  • Spain
  • Republic of Korea
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Poland
  • Sweden

Media Contact
Michael Nachshen
+1.520.269.5697
idspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

Also from this source

Dec 20, 2018, 11:00 ET U.S. Navy awards Raytheon $114 million contract for SPY-6...

Dec 11, 2018, 06:48 ET Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Raytheon wins $693 million production contract for Sweden's Patriot

News provided by

Raytheon Company

17:40 ET