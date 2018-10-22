Raytheon's Rolling Airframe Missile to defend Armada de México patrol frigate

Mexico receives Latin America's first RAM launcher

03:00 ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has delivered a RAM launcher to the Mexican government as part of the long-range off-shore patrol vessel (Patrulla Oceánica de Largo Alcance, or POLA) program, marking the first delivery of a RAM product to a Latin American country.

The Mexican Navy will use the RAM Block 2 supersonic, quick reaction, fire-and-forget missile to counter enemy anti-ship missiles. This latest version features a larger rocket motor, advanced control section and an enhanced radio frequency receiver.     

The USS Arlington fires a Raytheon-built RAM missile during a live-fire exercise on Oct. 14, 2018. A supersonic, lightweight, quick-reaction, fire-and-forget weapon, the RAM system is designed to destroy anti-ship missiles. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
"RAM Block 2 protects ships against a long list of constantly evolving threats," said Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Air and Missile Defense Systems vice president. "With RAM protecting its frigate, Mexico not only enhances its maritime posture, but they also expand their naval support of national security and defense of critical sea lanes."

The RAM system is the world's most modern ship self-defense weapon and protects ships of all sizes. It's deployed on more than 165 ships in eight countries, ranging from 500-ton fast attack craft to 95,000-ton aircraft carriers.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

