Raytheon's Rolling Airframe Missile to defend Armada de México patrol frigate

"RAM Block 2 protects ships against a long list of constantly evolving threats," said Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Air and Missile Defense Systems vice president. "With RAM protecting its frigate, Mexico not only enhances its maritime posture, but they also expand their naval support of national security and defense of critical sea lanes."

The RAM system is the world's most modern ship self-defense weapon and protects ships of all sizes. It's deployed on more than 165 ships in eight countries, ranging from 500-ton fast attack craft to 95,000-ton aircraft carriers.

