Raytheon's StormBreaker® completes first guided release from Super Hornet in U.S. Navy flight test

"StormBreaker is the only weapon that enables pilots to hit moving targets during bad weather or if dust and smoke are in the area," said Cristy Stagg, StormBreaker program director. "Super Hornet pilots will be able to use poor visibility to their advantage when StormBreaker integration is complete."

During the U.S. Navy flight test, StormBreaker safely separated from the jet and successfully received guidance data from the plane, enabling it to be directed to its target while in flight.

StormBreaker features a revolutionary tri-mode seeker that uses imaging infrared and millimeter wave radar in its normal mode. The weapon can also deploy its semi-active laser or GPS guidance to hit targets.

The F-15E Eagle is the first platform to add StormBreaker; it's also being integrated on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

About Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Raytheon Missiles & Defense produces a broad portfolio of advanced technologies, including air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, and command and control systems – delivering end-to-end solutions to detect, track and engage threats. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the business generated $16 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2019 and has 30,000 employees globally. Raytheon Missiles & Defense is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

