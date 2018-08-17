Razer Unveils New PlayStation 4 Wireless Lineup With Officially Licensed Raiju Controllers And Thresher Headset

"Console games continue to set new standards for gameplay, but controller designs have been slow to evolve in step with those advancements," said Min-Liang Tan, Razer Co-Founder and CEO. "The power of PS4 offers an incredibly immersive experience with controllers that can unlock the platform's potential and headsets that exploit the richness of Sony audio. Our new Razer Raiju Ultimate and Tournament edition, and Razer Thresher, answer the call for next-level PS4 hardware."

Razer Raiju Ultimate

The Razer Raiju Ultimate is crafted as the most modular PS4 controller ever—to challenge the limits of customizability. Sporting wireless and wired connectivity, upgraded ergonomics and a wealth of customization options, the Razer Raiju Ultimate is the controller that adapts to every gamer.

A new dedicated mobile app enables gamers to make advanced customizations easily. Multi-function buttons can be mapped to create more than 500 customized profiles to fit different playstyles for different gaming genres. Users may adjust the sensitivity of thumbstick movements to achieve greater headshot aiming precision or speedy response. Advanced lighting effects are powered by Razer Chroma for immersive gaming—RGB LED lighting up in sync with controller vibrations and other button actions.

The controller also comes with a set of interchangeable thumbsticks and D-pad, providing more ways to personalize experiences. RazerTM Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons combine the soft-cushioned touch of a membrane rubber dome with crisp tactile clicks of a mechanical switch. The distinct feel of the controller makes it a unique choice for gamers.

To ensure a user-friendly experience, the controller offers three connectivity modes via a built-in switch located on the back for easy transitions between PS4, Bluetooth, USB and PC Bluetooth modes. A quick control panel provides instant access to functions like profile switching and on-the-fly mapping, while a secure button lock prohibits unintended key presses.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition

The Raiju Tournament Edition focuses on essential features that gamers seek. With wireless and wired connectivity, an ergonomic design and seamless accessibility, it is strategically positioned to provide a competitive edge.

Razer Raiju Ultimate Razer Raiju Tournament Edition MSRP $199.99/€199.99 $149.99/€149.99 Connectivity Bluetooth & Wired Connection Bluetooth & Wired Connection Action Buttons Razer Mecha-Tactile Buttons Razer Mecha-Tactile Buttons D-pad Interchangeable Individual Buttons, Concave Plane Analog Sticks Interchangeable Concave, Crosshair Texture Multi-Function Buttons 4 extra Multi-Function Buttons 4 extra Multi-Function Buttons Lighting Effect Chroma Lighting NO Trigger Stops YES YES Configuration Mobile app & Quick Control Panel Mobile app Profiles 4 Onboard + 500+ Cloud profiles 1 Onboard + 500+ Cloud profiles Sensitivity Clutch Level Adjustment Adjustable through mobile app Adjustable through mobile app 3.5 mm Headphone Jack YES YES

Razer Thresher for PS4

The Razer Thresher for PS4 provides comfort and control over a gamer's listening experience. Users can choose a wireless 2.4 GHz connection or a wired 3.5 mm connection, adding cross-platform functionality. The Razer Thresher can last up to 16 hours in wireless mode from a single charge without concerns of disconnecting.

With a wireless range of up to 40 feet, the Razer Thresher for PS4 is designed to be the most reliable headset in the world for gamers.

Master and mic volume controls are conveniently placed on the headset. A retractable unidirectional boom microphone and mic-monitoring allow you to hear yourself in-game. This mix of seamless control and audio fidelity provides a winning advantage when ambient sounds and clear communication matter.

The headset comes with large leatherette ear cushions made of memory foam that conform to any gamer's head. The memory foam provides extraordinary comfort, better sound quality, and noise isolation, even for those wearing glasses thanks to the indented eyewear channels in the ear cups.

Within each ear cup is a 50 mm driver that provides loud and clear audio into each cup with a wide frequency response range of 12 Hz to 28,000 Hz.

The Razer Thresher for PS4 is also compatible with the PC, Nintendo Switch, and other devices equipped with a 3.5 mm audio port.

For more information, visit:

Raiju Ultimate https://www.razer.com/raiju-ultimate

Raiju Tournament Edition https://www.razer.com/raiju-tournament-edition

Thresher for PS4 https://www.razerzone.com/thresher-for-ps4

Price: Raiju Ultimate $199.99/€199.99 Raiju Tournament Edition $149.99/€149.99 Thresher for PS4 $129.99/€129.99

Availability:

Raiju Ultimate/ Raiju Tournament Edition

Razer.com – August 20, 2018

Worldwide – Fall 2018

Americas - TBC

Thresher for PS4

Razer.com – August 20, 2018

Worldwide – Fall 2018

About Razer

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

