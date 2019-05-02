Razor Technology Offers Next-Generation IT Help Desk Services

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Technology, an award-winning end-to-end IT and cloud solutions provider, today announced a series of next-generation improvements to its award-winning IT help desk services.

Razor Technology has made several updates to its current IT help desk service offering to build a next-generation solution suitable for both larger IT teams and those with limited resources. This future-built suite, which includes technology and 24/7 support options, allows leaders and their busy sales and IT teams to successfully manage customer service tasks while reserving time for critical business improvement initiatives.

The company's IT help desk service line includes three core products, Help Desk as a Service, Help Desk as a Project, and Help Desk in an Emergency, all of which create a centralized command system for streamlined support ticket management and come backed by Razor Technology's team of responsive customer service specialists. Implementing help desk solutions is cost-effective for most businesses and discourages the use of disparate IT tools that often lead to inefficiencies and security vulnerabilities.

For many business leaders, help desk tools can improve operations and avoid common IT pitfalls, such as slow response times, limited staff, and roadblocks with new employee training. Services like those offered by Razor Technology introduce automated workflows, shared knowledge libraries, and remote monitoring to overcome obstacles and scale with business growth and industry change.

"We are proud to offer a suite of award-winning IT help desk services that give businesses the opportunity to build a customer-centric service model and truly prioritize proactive problem-solving," said Ryan Rosenkaimer, Director of Operations at Razor Technology. "These solutions are part of a best-practice internal IT infrastructure that meets the needs of employees and customers today and helps companies plan for change management while scaling for continued growth. A high-functioning help desk is a crucial ingredient in effective sales and team communication."

Over the years, Razor Technology has received wide recognition for its data center, cloud, digital, and consulting solutions, including its IT help desk services. It holds several accolades for outstanding technology and managed services support from CRN® in addition to two Best Places to Work awards from Philadelphia Business Journal.

So far in 2019, Razor Technology has been named to the Managed Service Provider list in the Elite 150 category and the Tech Elite 250 list, both for the fourth consecutive year. In 2018, the company joined the Solution Provider 500 list for the fifth consecutive year and the Fast Growth 150 list for the second consecutive year. Razor Technology was also recognized among peers with the CRN® 2018 Triple Crown Award for remaining a valuable resource for vendors and businesses looking for a new IT partner.

Visit Razor Technology's website to learn more about its award-winning IT help desk services and contact the Razor team to explore the specific solutions and capabilities best for your business.

About Razor Technology

Based in Conshohocken, PA, Razor Technology is a leading end-to-end infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations solve business challenges. Our certified technical engineers design, deliver, and support award-winning integrated solutions for some of the most demanding clients and data centers in the world. We partner directly with clients to identify best-in-class solutions to drive complexity out of their IT infrastructure. Visit razor-tech.com.

