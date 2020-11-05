Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Talks Turkey with Whole Fried Birds

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® doesn't just serve up plates of amazing food that transport you to the middle of the French Quarter. Starting November 5, it is also serving up whole fried turkeys, Cajun-style, for a limited time.

Imagine fifteen pounds of bird injected with a secret blend of Cajun spices, making sure each bite is perfectly tender. And if that's not enough New Orleans for you, they rub even more Cajun spice all over the outside right before it takes a dip in the fryer. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, it's pure perfection.

If your mouth isn't watering yet, you can add-on some of Razzoo's signature sides too. Everything you'd want for the best meal of the year, plus some Peach 'n Pecan Bread Pudding for dessert. Smokey red beans, dirty rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, and Cajun cream gravy are all available in $6 pints and $8 quarts.

Hurry, there is a limited amount of turkeys. (Seriously, hurry. The restaurant expects them to go fast.)

"Frying turkeys is hard work and you better know what you're doing, and we do! So let us take care of it so you know it will be amazing," says Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We want people to kick back and enjoy the holiday, we'll take care of dinner."

Each turkey, priced at just $75, has an average weight of 15 pounds and is enough to feed about 10 to 12 people. There is only a limited quantity at each of Razzoo's 21 restaurants, so if you'd like to relax on Thanksgiving and let Razzoo's make the perfect Cajun meal, act fast!

Be ahead of the carve. To order your Cajun Fried Turkey, visit https://www.razzoos.com/locations and call the location nearest you.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 21 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

