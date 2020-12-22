RB Launches Cough, Cold & Flu Navigator with WebMD

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2020 has taught us all anything, it is that consumers want easy access to accurate information to help them navigate these uneasy times. Nowhere is that more prevalent that in the health and wellness space. To continue its mission of being a helper, Mucinex has created and launched The Cough, Cold, and Flu Navigator, a new digital tool designed to simplify and shorten consumer's OTC purchase experience, particularly important during this year's cold and flu season, when consumers may be less willing to spend time in store close to other shoppers. This innovative and intuitive resource extends the brand's partnership with WebMD.

Available within WebMD and via retail at-shelf integrations, the Cough, Cold & Flu Navigator addresses issues of OTC category clutter and a longer-than-average decision process at the shelf. This Navigator helps streamline the consumer experience with a personalized platform that shortens the purchase decision journey to help consumers quickly find the best ingredients and products to treat their symptoms.

How does the Navigator work? Consumers enter their symptoms and product preference type in a seamless digital process, which then determines which RB product would best help alleviate their symptoms (Mucinex DM, Cēpacol, Delsym 12-Hour, and others). If a consumer is unsure of their symptoms, the Navigator provides education on what each symptom is, what active ingredient is best to treat it, and even offers non-OTC remedies that could offer relief. In addition, consumers have the option to sign up to the Mucinex Mucus Fighters+ CRM program and receive a $5 digital coupon instantly via text to redeem in-store. In fact, this tool is the first branded mobile web-to-SMS-to-digital coupon for real-time redemption.

"In today's 'new normal,' innovations that simplify access to our family of products and provide accurate healthcare information are critical in helping our consumers," said Katelyn Ettenger, Senior Consumer Journey Manager, North America Health at RB. "We know the power of our products and using WebMD's technology to help consumers make better decisions, to champion self-care and most of all give them a sense of control continues to fulfill RB's mission of being a helper during these very turbulent times."

The Navigator continues this digital revolution in healthcare by building on the RB-sponsored WebMD Cold and Flu interactive map, which presents a real-time analysis of the spread of cold and flu symptoms using a combination of geo-location data and self-reported information from consumers experiencing influenza-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat and cough.

