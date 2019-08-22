R&B Legends 112 And Jagged Edge Set To Headline BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men XCEL, Aug. 28-Sept. 1

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the best of who we are with R&B legends Jagged Edge and 112 at Black Men XCEL! This annual celebration will draw hundreds of men and women, including some of the nation's top corporate executives, professionals, tastemakers, and entrepreneurs for fun in the sun, top-notch entertainment, and luxurious services in a relaxed and engaging environment. Taking place Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 1, at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa.

Whatever the agenda—be it entertainment, lounging poolside, hitting the links, or being pampered at the spa—power networking, luxury, and fun is the bottom line at this one-of-a-kind Labor Day weekend event.

Highlights of the 2019 Black Men XCEL:

An evening concert featuring a performance by 112 & Jagged Edge, hosted by FedEx Express

hosted by Nightly parties with DJ Nasty and a late-night cigar lounge

and a late-night cigar lounge XCEL Awards Dinner honoring Eddie Levert , Jerome "The Bus" Bettis , Marc Morial , and Rev. Jesse Jackson , hosted by AT&T

, , and hosted by Tournament and Social Golf with instructors

Live comedy with comedians Roy Wood Jr. , Capone and Mark Viera

and Enjoy a world-class spa and the good life with the ultimate weekend getaway at JW Turnberry Miami Resort and Spa

Battle of the Sexes competition with Comedian/Producer Chris Spencer , hosted by Cricket Wireless

hosted by Barbershop Debate hosted by Walmart

"Legacy Lives On" movie screening with actor and comedian Affion Crockett, hosted by Prudential

Other notable speakers of Black Men XCEL include: former NBA player Isiah Thomas; actor and comedian Flex Alexander; Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Ed Gordon; psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor; award-winning singer, songwriter, producer Anthony Hamilton; and much more.

This bold, festive, and exciting event was developed to celebrate the many contributions and achievements of today's black men.

Black Men XCEL has also again partnered with the That Suits You and FedEx to collect men's professional wear from the Summit attendees and donate hundreds of articles of clothing to help disadvantaged black men and men re-entering the workforce. Attendees can donate their gently-used professional clothing, including men's suits, ties, jackets, pants, and belts.

To register for the Black Men XCEL or for more information, visit www.blackenterprise.com/bmx. You can also search #BMXCEL for additional updates and information about the Summit on social media.

The 2019 Black Men XCEL is hosted by FedEx, with presenting sponsors, AT&T, Dell Technologies, Georgia-Pacific/Koch Industries, and Prudential. Gold sponsors Apple, Cricket Wireless, and Walmart. Corporate sponsors Accenture, Islands of the Bahamas, Consumers Energy, and PayPal. Event partners include Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Campaign for Black Male Achievement.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source to build Wealth for Life, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers. Every month, BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine provides 4 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, BE also produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, Web content, and digital media. Visit www.blackenterprise.com for more information.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

