RB, Maker of Mucinex and Airborne, Introduces Bodi-Ome as First Clinically-Proven Probiotics Line That Goes Beyond Gut Health

Bodi-Ome was developed to help consumers harness the power of their own microbiome and provide benefits beyond just gut health with easy-to-navigate supplements. They include:

Immun N'me - a probiotic that helps support immune health, as well as digestive health*

I Got Gut – a probiotic that helps reduce occasional diarrhea, bloating, and minor abdominal discomfort*

Stress Ya Later – a probiotic blend that helps moderate everyday stress and support positive mood balance, healthy cortisol (stress hormone) levels, and digestive health*

Femme Power – a probiotic blend that helps support overall vaginal health and the natural balance of vaginal bacteria*

Beating Heart – a cardiologist recommended probiotic that helps support healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range and overall digestive health*

"Consumers are more focused than ever on supporting their wellbeing with products that can deliver tailored health benefits, and our new microbiome brand Bodi-Ome does just that," says Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director for Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) at RB. "We bring the best of science to consumers with carefully selected probiotic strains, while taking the guess work out of how to choose a supplement that supports more than just the gut."

In addition to supporting health benefits beyond the gut, the Bodi-Ome brand has also made a unique commitment to the health of the next generation. Through a partnership with Feeding America®, every pack of Bodi-Ome purchased will help provide at least three meals** to children in need.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Bodi-Ome

Bodi-Ome offers a line of probiotic supplements with clinically-proven probiotic strains that contribute to the microbiome and unlock a world of targeted health benefits beyond the gut, including immune health, vaginal health, heart health, and more.

About RB

RB† is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us

†RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

