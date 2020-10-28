RB Medical Supply Launches VTM Collection Kit to Aid with COVID-19 Testing

MENTOR, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RB Medical Supply released its newest product: the VTM (Viral Transport Medium) Collection Kit. As part of the company's wide variety of COVID-19 kits, the VTM is equipped with a 15 ml conical centrifuge tube that allows for swab transporting and processing in the same container.

RB Medical Supply VTM (Viral Transport Medium) Collection Kit

The VTM collection kit includes (1) 3 ml vial of VTM to keep the culture alive, 1 flocked NP or OP swab with 80 mm breakpoint, 1 biohazard bag and 2 barcodes. After a patient's COVID-19 test is conducted, the swab can be placed in the transport tube for storage. The VTM tube is designed with glass beads to aid in the disruption of patient cells in the specimen.

Simple to use and impeccably designed, this new RB Medical Supply product is sure to make COVID-19 testing more efficient. Manufactured in the USA, the VTM is USFDA certified. The minimum order quantity for this product is 50 kits.

As a division of RB Sigma, LLC, RB Medical Supply is a top-tier medical supplier for COVID-19 PPE and provides wholesale medical supplies for government organizations, medical associations, general industries and private consumers. Headquartered in Mentor, OH., the company serves local Cleveland hospitals, along with facilities, small businesses and communities around the world.

