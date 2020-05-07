Tiana Kocher Launches TikTok Challenge #DontTripChallenge to Benefit Red Cross

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording artist Tiana Kocher has announced that she is teaming up with TikTok influencers in a new campaign to benefit the Philippine Red Cross and The American Red Cross to assist them in the battle against COVID-19. The young influencer's #DontTripChallenge, on the social media platform, will support Red Cross medical staff and volunteers who are risking their lives daily amidst the global pandemic. TikTok creators and users from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and the Philippines are actively taking part in the fundraising efforts.

Tiana Kocher (PRNewsfoto/Tiana Kocher) Tiana Kocher (PRNewsfoto/Tiana Kocher)

Help Assist With COVID-19 Efforts Via the #DontTripChallenge

With social distancing keeping people at home, it's easy to get bored during these stressful times, which is why Tiana Kocher decided to invite other TikTok influencers and users to join her in her efforts to help crucial organizations that are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. To join the #DontTripChallenge users must check the entries under the hashtag on TikTok to create a matching dance or create their own freestyle dance to Kocher's new song 'Don't Trip.' Each day, they will select and announce new winners from the submitted entries.

Those who enter the #DontTripChallenge on TikTok may be selected to win a $50 gift card to Amazon or Lazada and have a $100 donation to the Red Cross made in their name.

Once the winners are announced the prizes will be awarded, donations made, and the images will be shared online. The #DontTripChallenge offers a fun in-home activity that users can enjoy and share with their friends while also giving back to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Tiana Kocher Helps the Red Cross and Philippine Red Cross

Right now, the Red Cross is facing a critical need for donations. Red Cross workers are helping communities out in a variety of ways right now including offering support after home fires for people who have lost their homes while under stay-at-home orders. To date, they have helped more than 39,000 people recover from more than 9,200 home fires in the United States. The Red Cross is also supporting community feeding efforts by setting up fixed food distribution sites where possible, including in some of the hardest-hit areas, such as Los Angeles and New York City.

Overseas, Philippine Red Cross volunteers are helping communities in the Philippines who are facing the virus with a variety of lifesaving actions. The National Blood Services is the Philippine Red Cross' arm that delivers adequate, safe, and quality blood supply to the most vulnerable. The donations that they receive help the Philippine Red Cross keep its 88 blood service facilities in operation.

See the Submitted Entries on the #DontTripChallenge Official Page

To see the entries that have been submitted so far and view past winners, go to the official #DontTripChallenge page on TikTok at https://vt.tiktok.com/rPMS6b/ .With the help of generous TikTok users, Kosher hopes to put the power of the community into action to support medical staff and volunteers while also reminding everyone to stay at home.

About Tiana Kocher: American singer-songwriter, Tiana Kocher was born in Manila, Philippines. 'Don't Trip', out from April 3rd, is available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. For more information about Tiana Kocher go to her official website at tianakocher.com .

For Publicity and Interview Requests:

E|M|R Media

Liz Rodriguez - [email protected]

USA: 1.310.435.3634

SOURCE Tiana Kocher

Related Links

http://www.tianakocher.com

