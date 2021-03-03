RBA Acquires Saturn Systems to Expand Growing Team

"I'm excited about the acquisition of Saturn Systems. Saturn and RBA have a long history of delivering complex solutions to a wide range of customers. This combination will further enhance the breadth and depth of our delivery capabilities and customer offerings," said Rick Born, Founder and CEO of RBA. "We're committed to aggressively growing our business to meet our customer's needs while operating in a very competitive talent market which is challenging, making this opportunity to add such a great team simply too good to pass up."

Founded over 30 years ago by Keith Erickson, Saturn Systems has built a strong reputation and loyal client base through a commitment to quality and expert software delivery. Saturn has steadily grown over the years through a unique delivery model focused on augmenting client teams in a cost-effective manner. Saturn helped pioneer the alternative to offshore software development, called Rural Outsourcing, offering domestic rural-based software engineers to metro area firms.

"We have been helping our clients deliver custom software solutions for over 30 years by aligning our team of experts to our clients' needs and supporting their teams," said Scott Risdal, President of Saturn Systems. "We're excited about joining the RBA team, expanding Saturn's customer base and providing more opportunities for our employees."

Saturn will continue to operate out of its Duluth headquarters as a subsidiary of RBA. All told, the combined firm will employ more than 200 people.

About RBA

RBA is a national digital and technology consultancy headquartered in Minneapolis that has combined its expertise in strategy, design, and technology to deliver contemporary solutions for over 500 clients in 25 industries, leveraging the leading platforms of Microsoft and Sitecore. RBA attracts the industry's top talent to help clients deliver on the promise of technology in today's digital landscape. Visit www.rbaconsulting.com, call 952-404-2676 or follow @rbaconsulting to learn more.

About Saturn Systems

Saturn Systems is a custom software development company driven to transform the way organizations operate. Committed to maximizing value for clients for nearly 30 years, Saturn is an award-winning employer and a generous corporate citizen. To learn more visit www.saturnsys.com.

