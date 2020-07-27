RBB Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as "the Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, and $10.1 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on our operating performance for the second quarter, we were able to make progress towards returning to future earnings growth," said Mr. Alan Thian, Chairman, President and CEO of RBB Bancorp. "We grew our core loans by over 18% on an annualized basis and our loan pipeline remains strong. We continued to drive down our deposit costs while increasing our core noninterest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Our average loan yields also declined, but at a slower pace than the decrease in our funding costs, enabling us to expand our net interest margin. While our results were impacted by lower loan sales and an increased provision for loan losses, our credit quality improved, and our operating expenses were in line with our expectations.

"We are encouraged that 85% of our clients that received loan payment deferrals in April resumed making payments in July," added Mr. Thian. "It is difficult to predict the ultimate impact that this pandemic will have on our clients, given economic uncertainty, the original government stimulus package ending soon, and the number of new COVID-19 cases continuing to increase across some of our primary markets. However, we are well-capitalized and well-positioned to manage through this public health crisis and we continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our franchise beyond our existing markets.

"Our board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, consistent with the second quarter, and we anticipate being able to restore the dividend to a higher level once we obtain more clarity on future business conditions and the earnings potential of the company," Mr. Thian concluded.

Key Performance Ratios

Net income of $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 produced an annualized return on average assets of 0.83%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 7.77%, and an annualized return on average equity of 6.34%. This compares to an annualized return on average assets of 0.90%, an annualized return on average tangible common equity of 8.13%, and an annualized return on average equity of 6.60% for the first quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2020 was 54.40%, compared to 57.70% for the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. The $1.4 million increase was primarily attributable to a $128.8 million increase in average earning assets and a $72.3 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $48.6 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income was also favorably impacted by a 5 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Accretion of purchase discounts from prior acquisitions contributed $818,000 to net interest income in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $685,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased $717,000 from $24.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to a $264.4 million increase in average earning assets and a $149.7 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 22 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, and a $136.2 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The increases in average earning assets and total deposits were primarily due to the Pacific Global Bank ("PGB") acquisition.

Net interest margin was 3.42% for the second quarter of 2020, an increase from 3.37% in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a 30 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits and a 106 basis point decrease in the cost of subordinated debentures, partially offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the yield on average earning assets. Loan discount accretion contributed 14 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 10 basis points in the first quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.4 million from $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by a decrease in gain on loan sales of $2.6 million as the Company sold fewer loans in the second quarter than in the prior quarter generally due to subdued market activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company expects gain on sale of loan income to return to prior levels in the fourth quarter.

The Company sold $5.2 million in FNMA direct mortgage loans for a net gain of $105,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $31.5 million in FNMA direct and indirect mortgage loans, and $69.2 million in mortgage loans to private investors for a net gain of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively during the first quarter of 2020.

The Company sold $1.4 million in SBA loans for a net gain of $70,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 million in SBA loans sold for a net gain of $89,000 during the first quarter of 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased by $3.3 million from $5.5 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $3.0 million in gains on loan sales.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.8 million, compared to $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. The $1.4 million decrease was primarily attributable to a $1.4 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits expenses, $127,000 decrease in merger expenses, $260,000 decrease in data processing expense, $103,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses, partially offset by a $123,000 increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $66,000 increase in legal and professional fees and $189,000 increase in other expenses including a $366,000 write-down of mortgage servicing rights.

RBB incurred $276,000 in merger and conversion expenses in the second quarter of 2020, of which $77,000 related to the First American International Corp. acquisition and $199,000 to the PGB acquisition, a decrease of $127,000 from the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense decreased from $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The $80,000 decrease was primarily due to a $147,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $205,000 decrease in marketing and business promotion expenses and $51,000 decrease in insurance and regulatory expenses. These were partially offset by a $261,000 increase in merger expenses. The increases in merger expenses was due to the acquisition of PGB.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 30.8% for the second quarter of 2020, 32.5% for the first quarter of 2020, and 30.3% for the second quarter of 2019. The lower effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2020 was a result of affordable housing tax credits.

Loan Portfolio

Loans held for investment, net of deferred fees and discounts, totaled $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $108.7 million from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $449.1 million from June 30, 2019 excluding loans transferred from held-for-sale to held-for-investment of $53.1 million and PPP loans of $32.8 million. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to organic loan growth. Single-family residential mortgages increased by $51.2 million, net of payoffs, paydowns and loan sales, excluding the net transfer of loans from the available for sale category, and was driven by new production. Commercial real estate loans increased by $45.7 million, construction and land development loans increased by $25.6 million, SBA loans increased by $26.5 million, and commercial and industrial loans decreased by $8.1 million.

During the second quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $117.6 million (mortgage loans held for investment and held for sale), payoffs and paydowns were $36.0 million, and single-family residential mortgage loan sales were $5.2 million. During the first quarter of 2020, single-family residential mortgage production was $106.6 million, payoffs and paydowns were $39.3 million, and loan sales were $100.5 million.

Mortgage loans held for sale were $15.5 million as of June 30, 2020, a decrease of $36.6 million from $52.1 million at March 31, 2020 and a decrease of $234.1 million from $249.6 million as of June 30, 2019. The Company originated approximately $19.0 million in mortgage loans for sale for the second quarter of 2020, compared with $32.4 million during the prior quarter. In the second quarter, SBA loan production was $33.1 million, which consisted exclusively of PPP loans, and total loan sales were $1.4 million. In the prior quarter, SBA loan production was $6.2 million and total loan sales were $1.2 million.

Deposits

Deposits were $2.4 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $31.3 million from March 31, 2020, and an increase of $317.2 million from June 30, 2019, excluding brokered deposits. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to organic deposit growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $70.2 million and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits increased by $30.1 million. Time deposits decreased by $99.8 million, including a $30.7 million decrease in brokered CDs. As of June 30, 2020, time deposits included $2.4 million in brokered CDs, as compared to $33.1 million as of March 31, 2020 and $135.0 million as of June 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $17.5 million, or 0.56% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to $20.8 million, or 0.66%, of total assets at March 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily due to the sale of two hotel franchise loans and one loan returning to accrual status, for a combined total of $3.0 million. Nonperforming assets consist of OREO, loans modified under troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"), non-accrual loans, and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

Loans held-for-investment 30 to 89 days past due increased to $23.9 million at June 30, 2020, up from $22.5 million at March 31, 2020.

In the second quarter of 2020, there were $319,000 in net charge-offs, due to the sale of the two hotel franchise loans, down from $631,000 in the prior quarter.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase from $1.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily attributable to the higher loan balances and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $22.8 million, or 0.88% of loans held for investment at June 30, 2020, compared with $20.1 million, or 0.84%, of total loans at March 31, 2020.

The following table, as of June 30, 2020, is intended to summarize the Company's overall loan exposure to major industries that are considered "at-risk" for business interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Industry / Property Type

Total Exposure ($000)



% of Total HFI Loans

General retail (excluding SBA)

$ 217,865





8.4 % Mixed use commercial



176,902





6.8 % Hospitality (excluding SBA)



54,232





2.1 % Service stations (excluding SBA)



22,518





0.9 % SBA loans



108,806





4.2 % Shared National Credits (excluding Airlines and Cruise Lines)



38,513





1.5 % Airlines and Cruise Lines (SNC)



9,678





0.4 % Restaurants (excluding SBA)



8,497





0.3 % Total loans

$ 637,011





24.6 %

In the above table, the general retail exposure now includes warehouse loans and the mixed use commercial exposure now includes residential mixed use loans.

As of June 30, 2020, borrowers representing 258 loans totaling $32.8 million, or 1.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio, have funded under the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 20, 2020 85.2% of our borrowers that received loan payment deferrals in April, representing $184.6 million in loan balances, have resumed making payments. The following table provides details regarding the Company's COVID-19 loan deferral activity through July 20, 2020.





As of June 30, 2020



As of July 20, 2020





Deferred Loans



Loans Resuming Payments



Loans Deferred





Number



Principal

Amount ($000)



% of Total HFI Loans



Number



Principal Amount ($000)



Number



Principal Amount ($000)

General retail (excluding SBA)



34



$ 94,251





3.6 %



13



$ 50,080





21



$ 44,171

Mixed use commercial



38





58,841





2.3 %



15





10,096





23





48,745

Hospitality (excluding SBA)



5





25,343





1.0 %



2





6,021





3





19,322

Restaurants (excluding SBA)



11





4,186





0.2 %



4





2,028





7





2,158

Multifamily



6





9,086





0.4 %



2





1,604





4





7,482

SFR mortgage loans - Western region



183





118,484





4.6 %



94





64,450





89





54,034

SFR mortgage loans - Eastern region



203





85,935





3.3 %



108





45,953





95





39,982

SFR mortgage loans - Chicago metropolitan



84





14,824





0.6 %



27





4,382





57





10,442

Total



564



$ 410,950





15.8 %



265



$ 184,614





299



$ 226,336



The Company does not have any shared national credits or loans backed by service stations, airlines or cruise lines on deferral as of July 20, 2020.

Properties

On March 31, 2020, we closed the Grand Street branch in New York City as the lease for this branch expired in April 2020. Branch operations and staff were transferred to the Bowery branch.

The Bank plans to open a new full service banking branch in Edison, New Jersey in the second half of 2020. The branch will be located at 561 US-1, in the Wicks Shopping Plaza in Edison. The Bank entered into an agreement to purchase a property located at 2057 86th Street, Brooklyn, New York, in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, to house a full-service branch. We expect this branch to open in 2021.

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The Company has total assets of $3.1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides business banking services to the Chinese-American communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, automobile lending, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has ten branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Irvine, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, six branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan in New York, and three branches in Chicago, Illinois. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its finance and operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Avenue, Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019)

(Dollars in thousands)









June 30



March 31



December 31



September 30



June 30





2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 94,844



$ 285,667



$ 114,763



$ 136,076



$ 185,643

Federal funds sold and other cash equivalents



57,000





75,300





67,000





47,000





20,000

Total cash and cash equivalents



151,844





360,967





181,763





183,076





205,643

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



600





600





600





949





1,196

Investment securities available for sale



185,756





126,294





126,069





72,923





71,629

Investment securities held to maturity



7,615





7,825





8,332





8,724





8,733

Mortgage loans held for sale



15,479





52,096





108,194





259,339





249,596

Loans held for investment



2,594,620





2,399,982





2,196,934





2,126,145





2,092,438

Allowance for loan losses



(22,820)





(20,130)





(18,816)





(19,386)





(18,561)

Net loans held for investment



2,571,800





2,379,852





2,178,118





2,106,759





2,073,877

Premises and equipment, net



23,965





24,472





16,813





16,871





17,214

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock



15,641





15,630





15,000





15,000





15,000

Net deferred tax assets



—





—





2,326





4,378





4,318

Cash surrender value of life insurance



34,736





34,544





34,353





34,158





33,963

Goodwill



69,209





69,790





58,563





58,383





58,383

Servicing assets



15,595





16,826





17,083





17,180





17,587

Core deposit intangibles



5,876





6,234





6,100





6,444





6,828

Accrued interest and other assets



38,065





33,523





35,221





36,118





37,989

Total assets

$ 3,136,181



$ 3,128,653



$ 2,788,535



$ 2,820,302



$ 2,801,956

Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































Deposits:







































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 574,553



$ 504,324



$ 458,763



$ 446,141



$ 435,629

Savings, NOW and money market accounts



601,941





571,870





537,490





493,965





462,448

Time deposits



1,260,026





1,359,787





1,252,685





1,311,817





1,337,257

Total deposits



2,436,520





2,435,981





2,248,938





2,251,923





2,235,334

Net deferred tax liabilities



656





312





—





—





—

FHLB advances



150,000





150,000





—





35,000





40,000

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



104,220





104,135





104,049





103,964





103,878

Subordinated debentures



14,174





14,120





9,673





9,632





9,590

Accrued interest and other liabilities



16,586





16,112





18,185





20,942





19,334

Total liabilities



2,722,156





2,720,660





2,380,845





2,421,461





2,408,136

Shareholders' equity:







































Shareholder's equity



412,827





407,332





407,379





398,438





393,758

Non-controlling interest



72





72





72





72





72

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - Net of tax



1,126





589





239





331





(10)

Total shareholders' equity



414,025





407,993





407,690





398,841





393,820

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,136,181



$ 3,128,653



$ 2,788,535



$ 2,820,302



$ 2,801,956



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended





June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019

Interest and dividend income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,633



$ 32,276



$ 34,240

Interest on interest-bearing deposits



74





451





515

Interest on investment securities



887





821





685

Dividend income on FHLB stock



187





2





379

Interest on federal funds sold and other



322





478





124

Total interest income



34,103





34,028





35,943

Interest expense:























Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



782





1,243





1,238

Interest on time deposits



5,933





7,086





7,797

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



1,915





1,956





1,929

Interest on other borrowed funds



439





150





662

Total interest expense



9,069





10,435





11,626

Net interest income



25,034





23,593





24,317

Provision for loan losses



3,009





1,945





357

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



22,025





21,648





23,960

Noninterest income:























Service charges, fees and other



1,065





1,079





1,222

Gain on sale of loans



81





2,711





3,120

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



708





592





899

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



5





42





55

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



191





191





194

Gain on sale of securities



158





—





—

Gain on sale of other real estate owned



—





—





6

Total noninterest income



2,208





4,615





5,496

Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



8,103





9,505





8,169

Occupancy and equipment expenses



2,527





2,404





2,674

Data processing



882





1,142





1,219

Legal and professional



670





604





656

Office expenses



337





323





294

Marketing and business promotion



111





214





316

Insurance and regulatory assessments



233





177





284

Core deposit premium



357





357





385

OREO expenses/(income)



14





14





81

Merger and conversion expenses



276





403





15

Other expenses



1,309





1,120





806

Total noninterest expense



14,819





16,263





14,899

Income before income taxes



9,414





10,000





14,557

Income tax expense



2,901





3,252





4,415

Net income

$ 6,513



$ 6,748



$ 10,142



























Net income per share























Basic

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 0.51

Diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.50

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.10

Weighted-average common shares outstanding























Basic



19,710,330





19,971,856





20,074,651

Diluted



19,806,304





20,266,328





20,445,013



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended





June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans

$ 64,909



$ 70,079

Interest on interest-earning deposits



525





983

Interest on investment securities



1,708





1,273

Dividend income on FHLB stock



189





577

Interest on federal funds sold and other



800





237

Total interest income



68,131





73,149

Interest expense:















Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts



2,025





2,532

Interest on time deposits



13,019





13,750

Interest on subordinated debentures and long term debt



3,871





3,862

Interest on other borrowed funds



589





2,776

Total interest expense



19,504





22,920

Net interest income



48,627





50,229

Provision for loan losses



4,954





907

Net interest income after provision for loans losses



43,673





49,322

Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees and other



2,144





2,042

Gain on sale of loans



2,792





5,318

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization



1,300





1,739

Recoveries on loans acquired in business combinations



47





61

Unrealized gain on equity investments



—





147

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



382





385

Gain on sale of securities



158





—

Gain on sale of fixed assets



—





6

Total noninterest income



6,823





9,698

Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits



17,608





17,287

Occupancy and equipment expenses



4,931





4,926

Data processing



2,024





2,228

Legal and professional



1,274





1,081

Office expenses



660





630

Marketing and business promotion



325





678

Insurance and regulatory assessments



410





582

Amortization of intangibles



714





773

OREO expenses



28





162

Merger expenses



679





86

Other expenses



2,429





1,791

Total noninterest expense



31,082





30,224

Income before income taxes



19,414





28,796

Income tax expense



6,153





8,274

Net income

$ 13,261



$ 20,522



















Net income per share















Basic

$ 0.67



$ 1.02

Diluted

$ 0.66



$ 1.00

Cash Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.18



$ 0.20

Weighted-average common shares outstanding















Basic



19,841,093





20,061,258

Diluted



20,036,316





20,440,900



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019



Average



Interest



Yield /

Average



Interest



Yield /



Average



Interest



Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Balance



& Fees



Rate



Balance



& Fees



Rate Earning assets:































































Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$ 231,943



$ 583



1.01%

$ 249,568



$ 931





1.50%



$ 120,818



$ 1,018



3.38% Securities































































Available for sale



171,298





823



1.93%



138,574





755



2.19%





87,347





610



2.80% Held to maturity (2)



7,661





72



3.78%



8,016





74



3.71%





9,127





84



3.69% Mortgage loans held for sale



25,130





303



4.85%



78,063





981



5.05%





355,168





4,245



4.79% Loans held for investment: (3)































































Real estate



2,147,646





28,216



5.28%



2,007,286





26,428



5.30%





1,763,749





24,394



5.55% Commercial



364,189





4,114



4.54%



337,548





4,867



5.80%





347,236





5,601



6.47% Total loans



2,511,835





32,330



5.18%



2,344,834





31,295



5.37%





2,110,985





29,995



5.70% Total earning assets



2,947,867



$ 34,111



4.65%



2,819,055



$ 34,036





4.86%





2,683,445



$ 35,952



5.37% Noninterest-earning assets



206,833

















212,568





















166,719













Total assets

$ 3,154,700















$ 3,031,623



















$ 2,850,164















































































Interest-bearing liabilities































































NOW and money market deposits

$ 462,027



$ 751



0.65%

$ 475,843



$ 1,188



1.00%



$ 387,363



$ 1,188



1.23% Savings deposits



123,868





31



0.10%



114,951





55



0.19%





97,584





50



0.21% Time deposits



1,314,232





5,933



1.82%



1,358,639





7,086



2.10%





1,338,631





7,797



2.34% Total interest-bearing deposits



1,900,127





6,715



1.42%



1,949,433





8,329



1.72%





1,823,578





9,035



1.99% FHLB advances



150,000





439



1.18%



51,978





150





1.18%





95,220





662



2.79% Long-term debt



104,168





1,747



6.75%



104,083





1,748



6.75%





103,826





1,748



6.75% Subordinated debentures



14,141





168



4.78%



14,327





208



5.84%





9,564





181



7.59% Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,168,436





9,069



1.68%



2,119,821





10,435





1.98%





2,032,188





11,626



2.29% Noninterest-bearing liabilities































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



557,903

















485,555





















408,219













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



15,509

















15,056





















19,183













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



573,412

















500,611





















427,402













Shareholders' equity



412,852

















411,191





















390,574













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,154,700















$ 3,031,623



















$ 2,850,164













Net interest income / interest rate spreads









$ 25,042



2.97%









$ 23,601



2.88%











$ 24,326



3.08% Net interest margin

















3.42%

















3.37%



















3.64%





(1) Includes income and average balances for FHLB stock, term federal funds, interest-bearing time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-bearing assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale. Interest income on loans includes - amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019



Average



Interest



Yield /

Average



Interest



Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands)

Balance



& Fees



Rate

Balance



& Fees



Rate Earning assets:







































Federal funds sold, cash equivalents & other (1)

$ 240,755



$ 1,514



1.26%

$ 111,601



$ 1,798



3.25% Securities







































Available for sale



154,936





1,578



2.05%



78,079





1,118



2.89% Held to maturity (2)



7,839





147



3.77%



9,377





173



3.72% Mortgage loans held for sale



51,595





1,284



5.00%



402,237





9,735



4.88% Loans held for investment: (3)







































Real estate



2,077,466





54,644



5.29%



1,764,278





48,879



5.59% Commercial



350,869





8,981



5.15%



349,818





11,465



6.61% Total loans



2,428,336





63,625



5.27%



2,114,096





60,344



5.76% Total earning assets



2,883,461



$ 68,148



4.75%



2,715,390



$ 73,168



5.43% Noninterest-earning assets



209,699

















166,968













Total assets

$ 3,093,160















$ 2,882,358























































Interest-bearing liabilities







































NOW and money market deposits

$ 468,935



$ 1,939



0.83%

$ 400,584



$ 2,430



1.22% Savings deposits



119,410





86



0.14%



99,095





102



0.21% Time deposits



1,336,435





13,019



1.96%



1,239,474





13,750



2.24% Total interest-bearing deposits



1,924,780





15,044



1.57%



1,739,153





16,282



1.89% FHLB advances



100,989





589



1.17%



216,638





2,776



2.58% Long-term debt



104,125





3,495



6.75%



103,784





3,495



6.79% Subordinated debentures



14,234





376



5.31%



9,544





367



7.75% Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,144,128



$ 19,504



1.83%



2,069,119



$ 22,920



2.23% Noninterest-bearing liabilities







































Noninterest-bearing deposits



521,729

















406,713













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



15,282

















19,582













Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



537,011

















426,295













Shareholders' equity



412,021

















386,944













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,093,160















$ 2,882,358













Net interest income / interest rate spreads









$ 48,644



2.92%









$ 50,248



3.20% Net interest margin

















3.39%

















3.73%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months ended



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



2020



2020



2019 Per share data (common stock)





















Earnings





















Basic

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 0.51 Diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.50 Dividends declared

$ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.10 Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense

$ 0.34



$ 0.35



$ 0.51 Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense

$ 0.34



$ 0.35



$ 0.50 Book value

$ 20.97



$ 20.67



$ 19.61 Tangible book value

$ 17.17



$ 16.82



$ 16.37 Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic



19,710,330





19,971,856





20,074,651 Diluted



19,806,304





20,266,328





20,445,013 Shares outstanding at period end



19,739,280





19,739,280





20,077,524 Performance ratios





















Return on average assets, annualized

0.83%



0.90%





1.43% Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

6.34%



6.60%



10.42% Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

7.77%



8.13%





12.51% Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.28%



0.61%



0.77% Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

1.89%



2.16%





2.10% Yield on average earning assets

4.65%



4.86%



5.37% Cost of average total deposits

1.10%



1.38%





1.62% Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.42%



1.72%



1.99% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.68%



1.98%



2.29% Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.14%



0.10%





0.11% Net interest spread

2.97%



2.88%



3.08% Net interest margin

3.42%



3.37%



3.64% Efficiency ratio

54.40%



57.65%





49.97% Common stock dividend payout ratio

18.18%



35.29%



19.61%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the six months ended June 30,



2020



2019 Per share data (common stock)













Earnings













Basic

$ 0.67



$ 1.02 Diluted

$ 0.66



$ 1.00 Basic, excluding merger expense

$ 0.69



$ 1.03 Diluted, excluding merger expense

$ 0.68



$ 1.01 Dividends declared

$ 0.18



$ 0.20 Book value

$ 20.97



$ 19.61 Tangible book value

$ 17.17



$ 16.37 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic



19,841,093





20,061,258 Diluted



20,036,316





20,440,900 Shares outstanding at period end



19,739,280





20,077,524 Performance ratios













Return on average assets, annualized

0.86%



1.44% Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized

6.47%





10.69% Return on average tangible common equity, annualized

7.95%



12.88% Noninterest income to average assets, annualized

0.44%



0.68% Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized

2.02%



2.11% Yield on average earning assets

4.75%



5.43% Cost of average deposits

1.24%





1.53% Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.57%



1.89% Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.83%



2.23% Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.13%





0.13% Net interest spread

2.92%



3.20% Net interest margin

3.39%



3.73% Efficiency ratio

56.05%



50.43% Common stock dividend payout ratio

26.87%





19.92%

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









As of





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2020



2020



2019

Loan to deposit ratio

106.49 %



98.51 %

93.61 % Core deposits / total deposits

76.84 %



72.75 %



67.22 % Net non-core funding dependence ratio



13.39 %



14.91 %



18.46 %

























Credit Quality Data:























Loans 30-89 days past due

$ 23,872



$ 22,488



$ 4,230

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.92 %



0.94 %



0.20 % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

$ —



$ 225



$ —

Nonperforming loans

$ 17,217



$ 20,499



$ 6,285

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.66 %



0.85 %



0.30 % Nonperforming assets

$ 17,510



$ 20,792



$ 8,360

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.56 %



0.66 %



0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.88 %



0.84 %

0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

132.54 %



98.20 %

295.32 % Net charge-offs to average loans (for the quarter-to-date period)

0.05 %



0.11 %



0.01 %

























Regulatory and other capital ratios—Company























Tangible common equity to tangible assets



11.07 %



10.87 %



12.01 % Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.48 %



11.74 %



12.19 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



14.87 %



15.45 %



16.96 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



15.49 %



16.10 %



17.45 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets



21.10 %



21.91 %



23.77 %

























Regulatory capital ratios—Bank only























Tier 1 leverage ratio



14.14 %



14.44 %



14.17 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets



19.09 %



19.79 %



20.31 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets



19.09 %



19.79 %



20.31 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets



20.13 %



20.77 %



21.30 %

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









2nd Quarter



1st Quarter



4th Quarter



3rd Quarter



2nd Quarter

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Interest income







































Loans, including fees

$ 32,633



$ 32,276



$ 32,178



$ 32,902



$ 34,240

Investment securities and other



1,470





1,752





1,729





1,767





1,703

Total interest income



34,103





34,028





33,907





34,669





35,943

Interest expense







































Deposits



6,715





8,329





8,796





9,155





9,035

Interest on subordinated debentures and other



1,915





1,956





1,915





1,921





1,929

Other borrowings



439





150





73





81





662

Total interest expense



9,069





10,435





10,784





11,157





11,626

Net interest income before provision for loan losses



25,034





23,593





23,123





23,512





24,317

Provision for loan losses



3,009





1,945





659





824





357

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



22,025





21,648





22,464





22,688





23,960

Noninterest income



2,208





4,615





5,823





2,799





5,496

Noninterest expense



14,819





16,263





13,463





13,786





14,899

Earnings before income taxes



9,414





10,000





14,824





11,701





14,557

Income taxes



2,901





3,252





4,149





3,689





4,415

Net income

$ 6,513



$ 6,748



$ 10,675



$ 8,012



$ 10,142

Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 0.53



$ 0.40



$ 0.51

Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.52



$ 0.39



$ 0.50

Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10

Cash dividends declared on common shares

$ 1,184



$ 2,407



$ 2,003



$ 2,016



$ 2,007

Yield on average assets, annualized

0.83%





0.90%



1.51%



1.15%



1.43%

Yield on average earning assets

4.65%





4.86%





5.09%



5.29%



5.37%

Cost of average deposits

1.10%





1.38%





1.55%



1.63%



1.62%

Cost of average interest-bearing deposits

1.42%





1.72%





1.93%



2.02%



1.99%

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

1.68%





1.98%





2.21%



2.30%



2.29%

Accretion on loans to average earning assets

0.14%



0.10%



0.10%





0.10%





0.11%

Net interest margin

3.42%





3.37%





3.47%



3.59%



3.64%



RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, except for December 31, 2019) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Loan Portfolio Detail

As of June 30, 2020



As of March 31, 2020



As of December 31, 2019



As of September 30, 2019



As of June 30, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

$



%



$



%



$



%



$



%



$



%

Loans:















































































Commercial and industrial

$ 267,481





10.3



$ 275,602





11.5



$ 274,586





12.5



$ 276,478





13.0



$ 283,920





13.6

SBA



104,069





4.0





77,566





3.2





74,985





3.4





70,978





3.3





79,475





3.8

Construction and land development



145,754





5.6





120,115





5.0





96,020





4.4





101,649





4.8





118,806





5.7

Commercial real estate (1)



900,302





34.7





854,580





35.6





793,268





36.1





787,927





37.1





756,452





36.2

Single-family residential mortgages



1,174,927





45.3





1,070,649





44.6





957,254





43.6





888,577





41.8





853,403





40.7

Other loans



2,087





0.1





1,470





0.1





821





0.0





536





0.0





382





0.0

Total loans (2)

$ 2,594,620





100.0



$ 2,399,982





100.0



$ 2,196,934





100.0



$ 2,126,145





100.0



$ 2,092,438





100.0

Allowance for loan losses



(22,820)













(20,130)













(18,816)













(19,386)













(18,561)









Total loans, net

$ 2,571,800











$ 2,379,852











$ 2,178,118











$ 2,106,759











$ 2,073,877





















(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans. (2) Net of discounts and deferred fees and costs.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended Change in Allowance for Loan Losses

June 30,



June 30, (dollars in thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019 Beginning balance

$ 20,130



$ 18,236



$ 18,816



$ 17,577 Additions to the allowance charged to expense



3,009





357





4,954





907 Net (charge-offs) recoveries on loans



(319)





(32)





(950)





77 Ending balance

$ 22,820



$ 18,561



$ 22,820



$ 18,561

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (non-GAAP)

The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2020 and 2019.





June 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019

Tangible common equity:















Total shareholders' equity

$ 414,025



$ 393,820

Adjustments















Goodwill



(69,209)





(58,383)

Core deposit intangible



(5,876)





(6,828)

Tangible common equity

$ 338,940



$ 328,609

Tangible assets:















Total assets-GAAP

$ 3,136,181



$ 2,801,956

Adjustments















Goodwill



(69,209)





(58,383)

Core deposit intangible



(5,876)





(6,828)

Tangible assets

$ 3,061,096



$ 2,736,745

Common shares outstanding



19,739,280





20,077,524

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio



11.07 %



12.01 % Book value per share

$ 20.97



$ 19.61

Tangible book value per share

$ 17.17



$ 16.37



Earnings Per Share Excluding Merger and Conversion Expense (non-GAAP)

Earnings per share excluding merger and conversion expense is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a calculation of earnings per share with after-tax net income excluding tax-affected merger and conversion expense. This EPS calculation is presented for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, plus for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019.





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Earnings Per Share Excluding Merger and Conversion Expense (non-GAAP)







































Net income after tax

$ 6,513



$ 6,748



$ 10,142



$ 13,261



$ 20,522

Merger and conversion expense



276





403





100





679





282

Tax on merger and conversion expense



(85)





(131)





(30)





(215)





(81)

Net adjustment



191





272





70





464





201

Adjusted net income after tax

$ 6,704



$ 7,020



$ 10,212



$ 13,725



$ 20,723

Weighted average shares outstanding







































Basic



19,710,330





19,971,856





20,074,651





19,841,093





20,061,258

Diluted



19,806,304





20,266,328





20,445,013





20,036,316





20,440,900

Adjusted Earnings Per Share







































Basic, excluding merger and conversion expense

$ 0.34



$ 0.35



$ 0.51



$ 0.69



$ 1.03

Diluted, excluding merger and conversion expense

$ 0.34



$ 0.35



$ 0.50



$ 0.68



$ 1.01



Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income. The efficiency ratio is presented for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, plus the six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019.





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2019

Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







































Non-interest expense

$ 14,819



$ 16,263



$ 14,899



$ 31,082



$ 30,224

Net interest income



25,034





23,593





24,317





48,627





50,229

Non-interest income



2,208





4,615





5,496





6,823





9,698

Net interest income and non-interest income

$ 27,242



$ 28,208



$ 29,813



$ 55,450



$ 59,927

Efficiency ratio



54.40 %



57.65 %



49.97 %



56.05 %



50.43 %

