RBC celebrates 150 years with a $5.5-million investment in communities across Canada, the U.S., U.K., and Caribbean

Donations will support youth-focused organizations driving positive change in their communities

HALIFAX, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - In celebration of its 150th birthday, RBC announced a $5.5-million investment to communities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean. The donations will be directed to youth-focused organizations committed to helping young people and their communities thrive.

"RBC is honoured to have served and supported our clients, their families and their businesses, in communities around the globe, for the past 150 years," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. "To celebrate our shared history, we're giving back to our communities, in line with our RBC Future Launch program, and engaging youth to help drive positive change for future generations."

As part of this initiative, RBC and the RBC Foundation will be donating funds towards organizations that focus on programs and services for young people, including education, skills development, health, wellness, employment and more. The charitable partners receiving financial support include:

"Today's announcement further reinforces our continued investment in youth and the critical role social enterprises play in helping deliver that support where it's needed most," concluded Mr. McKay.

