RBC Trade for the Kids charity event goes virtual

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RBC Capital Markets hosted its annual RBC Trade for the Kids @Home, donating US $4 million to more than 45 youth-focused charities around the globe and bringing a day of philanthropy and volunteerism celebrations directly to employees' homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a significant strain on charities globally with many experiencing funding shortfalls. Now more than ever, it is important to come together and lend a hand to those supporting our communities. As such, RBC has already donated over US $6 million to charities related to COVID-19, including those focused on youth mental health and well-being, and food security. Moreover, to help fight systemic anti-Black racism and to provide support directly to Black communities, RBC has committed CAD $1.5 million to support Black youth, the economic development of Black communities, and social and racial justice reform.

To date, RBC Trade for the Kids has donated more than US $11 million to youth-focused charity partners around the world since starting the global event in 2015. This year's RBC Trade for the Kids @Home global charity day was held through a series of creative videos shared with employees in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Barbados and Bahamas, celebrating RBC's culture of giving and philanthropy.

In the United States, where RBC Trade for the Kids celebrated its sixth year, former patients, families and staff from 19 of the nation's leading youth charities (see full list of charities here) also joined in on the day's excitement by sharing their heart-warming, surprise webcam reactions towards the reveal of the RBC Trade for the Kids' donation announcements with RBC staff globally.

"During times of need, RBC recognizes that charities and non-profit organizations are particularly vulnerable," said Mike Bowick, Head of Global Markets and President, RBC Capital Markets. "As one of the largest banks globally, it's very important for RBC to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to helping our communities heal and grow stronger. Through RBC Trade for the Kids, our employees and clients have the opportunity to directly engage with our charity partners, and learn of their involvement in our communities and how they can help make a difference. We are thankful for the invaluable work and immeasurable efforts our charity partners continue to put in, especially during this pandemic, and are also thankful to our employees and clients for their tremendous ongoing support."

In 2019, RBC donated C$130 million to over 5,000 charitable organizations globally.

For more on RBC Trade for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here .

About RBC Trade for the Kids around the world

Originally launched in the U.S. in 2015, RBC Trade for the Kids is a day focused on raising money and awareness of some of RBC's longstanding charitable partnerships aimed at supporting children and young people. In 2020, RBC Trade for the Kids was held for the third time globally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean, donating to over 45 charities.

To date, Trade for the Kids has seen over US $11 million in total donations.

For more on RBC Trade for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here.

