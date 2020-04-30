RB's Enfa™ Brand and March of Dimes® partner to launch BetterStartsforAll.com to provide resources for moms and babies in greatest need

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RB's Enfa™ Brand and March of Dimes® announced the launch of the Better Starts for All™ website – BetterStartsforAll.com – a digital destination for pregnant women and families to access information on preconception, prenatal and postpartum care, as well as the latest facts on the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to their health and well-being. The Better Starts for All™ initiative aims to ensure all moms and babies in the U.S., especially those with the greatest need, have the best start in life.

The new website is part of a broader maternal and infant health initiative developed by the brand Enfa™ and March of Dimes® to tackle the maternal and infant health crisis in the U.S. The U.S. is among the most dangerous countries in the developed world to give birth, with more than five million women living in maternity care deserts – counties with no hospital offering obstetric services and no OB providers — and about ten million women living in counties with limited access to care1, highlighting an important issue impacting communities with the greatest need.

"Better Starts for All™ is the brand Enfa™'s chance to take a stand for those most vulnerable in our country, particularly during such a challenging and uncertain time where the COVID-19 pandemic is putting women in maternity care deserts at an even greater risk and access to care is critically important," says Pat Sly, Senior Vice President & General Manager, RB North America Nutrition. "All moms and babies should have the opportunity to get the information and care they need, and we are proud to stand beside March of Dimes® and their legacy of addressing some of the toughest health issues in our country by offering many digital resources to support the best start for our most important person, every baby, in all times."

Over the next few months, the Better Starts for All™ website will be updated with new educational materials and virtual resources to support families during this difficult time so they are up-to-date with the latest information. Additionally, the brand Enfa™ will work with March of Dimes® through Better Starts for All™ to pilot solutions in parts of Ohio and Washington, D.C., that will advance solutions towards eradicating maternity care deserts in those communities and the U.S. overall. The regions chosen in Ohio and D.C. were rural and urban markets, respectively, and were identified amongst counties within the U.S. to have several socioeconomic and health obstacles and the greatest risk for maternal mortality. Better Starts for All™ will utilize mobile health resources, supportive pregnancy care, and virtual programming to reach moms right where they are in these pilot markets, as well as raise awareness and inspire action among the general public to drive participation and support for the initiative.

"March of Dimes® is working to ensure that every mom and baby has a healthy start regardless of income, race or geography," said Stacey D. Stewart, March of Dimes® President and CEO. "The COVID-19 pandemic is only compounding the current maternal and infant health crisis facing our nation and urgent action is needed. We commend the maker of Enfa™ for their leadership in providing families with critical health information to navigate pregnancy and childbirth and ensuring those in maternity care deserts receive the care they need."

In addition to Better Starts for All™, RB Enfa™ is a proud corporate partner of two other programs that support maternal health education, including March of Dimes'® It Starts With Mom and March for Babies Step Up! Campaign. It Starts With Mom is a health education campaign designed to support the more than six million women who become pregnant each year as they navigate through their pregnancy journey, and March for Babies Step Up! is a virtual fundraiser replacing this year's March of Dimes® annual in-person walks, which raises vital support for moms and babies by encouraging participants to take part in a virtual walk – safely at home or wherever they can.

To get involved with Better Starts for All™ or partner with us, please visit betterstartsforall.com or contact us at [email protected] to learn how you can participate in this powerful movement. You can also participate in March of Dimes' virtual walks to support healthy moms and strong babies.

